De Valera to be interned after his arrest in Co Clare (1923)

The News Letter reported during this week in 1923 that Eamon De Valera had carried out his promise to address an election meeting at Ennis, Co Clare, but was promptly, after speaking “for a moment or two”,arrested by Free State forces who surrounded the platform and fired shots over the heads of the crowd.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 17:11 BST- 2 min read

Reports from the scene told of “indescribable confusion” which followed and “there was a mad stampede for safety, many people being knocked down and injured”.

De Valera himself fainted, but later he surrendered quietly to the Free Staters, and was taken to the local military barracks.

The Free State government, which noted the News Letter, “is said to have been divided in opinion as to the arrest” had announced its intention of interning the Republican leader for an apparently indefinite period, while Free State Army Headquarters, “presumably as an excuse for the action of the troops at Ennis” had alleged that had only returned fire after shots had been fired from the platform.

Irish politician Eamon de Valera (1882 - 1975) addressing a meeting in Los Angeles on his US tour as president of Dail Eireann. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)Irish politician Eamon de Valera (1882 - 1975) addressing a meeting in Los Angeles on his US tour as president of Dail Eireann. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
An official report which had been issued from the Free State Army Headquarters detailed: “While addressing a meeting at Ennis today Mr De Valera was taken into custody the troops. When approaching the place of meeting fire was opened on the troops from the platform, a rifle being shot out of the hands of one of soldiers. The troops fired some rounds the air, following which the crowd dispersed and the arrest was effected.”

A later statement from the Irish Free State government claimed that de Valera was trying to “shelter himself behind a political campaign, but he must take his place with his associates and dupes until such time he and others can be released without injury to the public safety”.

The News Letter added: “The news of the arrest of De Valera will not take everybody by surprise. The Free State government were bound to be criticised either way.The cabinet were said to be equally divided…but evidently there was a majority in favour of giving him an opportunity for reflection within the grey walls of Mountjoy or elsewhere, where probably he will find it less easy to escape than from Lincoln Jail.”

