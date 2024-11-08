A £50m overhaul of the heart of Bangor’s seafront has been put back again – adding to decades of delays.

The revamp of Queen’s Parade has been on the cards since the 1990s, and sections of the main seafront of Bangor were demolished in the early years of this century to make way for it.

Supposed to save the struggling centre of the County Down seafront city, instead it’s been a thorn in the side of locals, with the lack of action becoming a regular source of complaints.

Despite many different designs and ideas over the years, nothing has ever been done with a site that was once voted Northern Ireland’s biggest eyesore.

Two and a half years ago, it was finally given a green light – only to get hit with more delays.

Several months ago, developers Bangor Marine confidently announced they’d start work before the end of October.

But now they say construction won’t begin until next year.

The first section of the project, called Marine Gardens, should now start in January, with the developers and the local council hoping that section of the project will be up and running before the end of 2026.

Ards and North Down mayor Alistair Cathcart

Aran Blackbourne from developers Bangor Marine said: “We were all disappointed to not get started in October, but the legal and planning documents need to be in place.

"Pulling this all together is extremely challenging with so many different parties involved.”

Final planning issues to do with drainage have now been sorted out, he said, while the last landscaping and legal matters should all be signed off before the end of November.

There have also been complex negotiations with Crown Estates, who own sections of the coast that Marine Gardens will be built on, he added.

Mr Blackbourne stated that building work likely could have got under way in December, but the developers decided to delay until next year to avoid clashing with the Christmas shopping period – not at least as the work involves demolishing Bangor city centre’s largest free-of-charge car park.

"It is practical and sensible to look at a commencement date in early January,” he said.

Ards and North Down Council’s DUP mayor, Alistair Cathcart, is aware the latest delay will frustrate the people of Bangor, but said he wants to reassure the public that a substantial amount of work has been successful behind the scenes.

"Momentum is high,” he stated. “January is always a reset period and a good time for a new start.

"I will be following progress carefully to ensure that all efforts are made for this project to be on site as early in January as possible.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said he looks forward to seeing construction begin on “a project [that] will be genuinely transformational for the people of Bangor and the future city centre economy”.

The first of four phases in the Queen’s Parade project will build a publicly accessible area with seafront lawns, a children’s play area, and an event space.

Initially to be called Marine Gardens, the council voted to rename the area Queen Elizabeth II Marine Gardens once construction has finished.