News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members

Derry Day: Thousands of Apprentice Boys and spectators enjoy huge parade through Londonderry

Thousands of Apprentice Boys have paraded through Londonderry to celebrate the events of August 1689 and the relief of the city from the longest siege in British military history.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 13th Aug 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read
The Apprentice Boys on the streets of Londonderry on Saturday for their Relief of Derry paradeThe Apprentice Boys on the streets of Londonderry on Saturday for their Relief of Derry parade
The Apprentice Boys on the streets of Londonderry on Saturday for their Relief of Derry parade

This year marked the 334th anniversary of “Derry Day". Around 10,000 Apprentice Boys and over 100 bands were on parade. The main parade followed a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial and a religious service in St Columb's Cathedral.

Graeme Stenhouse, the governor of the Apprentice Boys, praised Saturday’s event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told the BBC: "Terrific work has went on over the last 25 years, speaking to relevant stakeholders, to ensure that our parades are facilitated, and largely they go off now in a peaceful manner.

"We appreciate that it is a nationalist city, but we would still say that we have our right to celebrate our history and our culture."

Before Saturday's event, Billy Moore, ABOD general secretary, told the News Letter: “We've got roughly 130 bands participating and membership from Canada and Australia attending along with the usual tartan fraternity from Scotland over in force and our English members as well. We're expecting a huge turn out."

More to follow

Related topics:BBC