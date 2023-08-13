Derry Day: Thousands of Apprentice Boys and spectators enjoy huge parade through Londonderry

The Apprentice Boys on the streets of Londonderry on Saturday for their Relief of Derry parade

This year marked the 334th anniversary of “Derry Day". Around 10,000 Apprentice Boys and over 100 bands were on parade. The main parade followed a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial and a religious service in St Columb's Cathedral.

Graeme Stenhouse, the governor of the Apprentice Boys, praised Saturday’s event.

He told the BBC: "Terrific work has went on over the last 25 years, speaking to relevant stakeholders, to ensure that our parades are facilitated, and largely they go off now in a peaceful manner.

"We appreciate that it is a nationalist city, but we would still say that we have our right to celebrate our history and our culture."

Before Saturday's event, Billy Moore, ABOD general secretary, told the News Letter: “We've got roughly 130 bands participating and membership from Canada and Australia attending along with the usual tartan fraternity from Scotland over in force and our English members as well. We're expecting a huge turn out."