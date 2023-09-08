Disaster claims the life of esteemed Dr Edwin Wheeler (1923)

Watch more videos on Shots!

The News Letter reported: “The disaster has claimed a Belfast man as one of its victims. It was reported that Dr Edwin Wheeler and his wife, both natives of this city, were missing; but the latest information to hand is that while Dr Wheeler was killed, his wife was saved.”

It continued: “Dr T K Wheeler, of College Gardens, Belfast, who is a nephew of the deceased gentleman, received a telegram yesterday stating that Dr Wheeler had lost his life but that Mrs Wheeler was on her way from Japan to Shanghai.”

The News Letter then added some fascinating biographical details on the life and achievements of Dr Wheeler.

The News Letter on September 5, 1923, carried photographs from the devastation caused by the Great Kantō earthquake in Japan. Picture: Darryl Armitage/News Letter archives

It detailed: “The late Dr Edwin Wheeler was educated at the Royal Academical Institution and Queen's College, Belfast, taking his degree in 1864. He was with Garibaldi in the Italian War of Independence. In 1869 her entered the medical service of the Royal Navy, and in 1870 went to Japan, where he remained until his death. During a cholera epidemic in that country he became known as 'the peerless doctor' and was twice one the Mikado. He was appointed medical officer of the British legation, but consequently resigned that position, and practice in Yokohama.”

It added: “He was married in 1875 to a daughter of a Mr George Moore, formerly head master of Belfast Model School, and one of his sons, Major George Wheeler, of the Gurkhas, was awarded the Victoria Cross for gallantry in Mesopotamia during the great war.”

Concluding the biographical reflection on Dr Wheeler, the News Letter noted: “In his younger days Dr Wheeler was a great athlete, a fine rider, and a good swimmer. His tragic death at the age of 81 years, in the country of his adopting, will be widely regretted.”