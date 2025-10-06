The Downpatrick and County Down Railway has added a "remarkable" piece of Irish railway history to its museum collection, with the rescue of what is thought to be the last surviving example of an Irish "bubble wagon" which was used to transport cement.

For over 30 years, the distinctive “bubbles” were a familiar sight across Ireland, north and south, hauling cement until the traffic ended in 2009 and every known example was scrapped.

Enthusiasts believed the entire class was lost forever, until now.

Chairman of the Downpatrick and County Down Railway, Robert Gardiner, said, “One look at it and you can see how these wagons got their nickname.

"Ours was the last of 150 built at Inchicore Works [Dublin] in 1972, and for more than 30 years the bubbles were a familiar sight on cement trains across Ireland, regulars in NIR’s depot in Adelaide. When the cement traffic ended in 2009, every last one was withdrawn and scrapped, or so everyone thought.”

Unbeknown to just about everybody, one bubble was spared the cutter’s torch thanks to the efforts of one dedicated enthusiast and moved to a secret remote collection.

For 16 years, it remained undisturbed and undiscovered. Anybody who knew what cement bubbles were simply assumed they were all gone, another piece of Irish industrial heritage lost to time. Mr Gardiner added: “The sole survivor had been secretly preserved by dedicated enthusiast Mike Murphy, who kept its existence a closely guarded secret. Thanks to his generosity, the last 'bubble' has now been donated to the Downpatrick and County Down Railway, ensuring its long-term survival.”

On Saturday 4 October, the wagon completed its long journey from its secret location near Killbarragh, Dublin, to Downpatrick.

The Downpatrick and County Down Railway crew who coordinated the acceptance, delivery, and fundraising of the wagon, from left, Mike Beckett, Morgan Young, Niall Kelly, and Jonathan King.

Now resting in the Downpatrick and County Down Railway's yard, the wagon is visible to visitors from the station platform. It will soon undergo cleaning and a mechanical inspection, with hopes of operating on future demonstration freight trains.