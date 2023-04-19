Included in the list for Friday night (April 21, 2023), published on the Parades Commission website, are parades in Limavady and Newry.

Edenmore Flute Band is hosting the parade in Limavady, Co Londonderry, while Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band is hosting the parade in Newry, Co Down. Both events get under way at 7.30pm.

On Saturday night (April 22, 2023), there are parades in Cloughmills, Larne, Annalong and Enniskillen.

Crown Defenders Cloughmills is hosting the parade in Cloughmills, Co Antrim, and Clyde Valley Flute Band is hosting the parade in Larne, Co Antrim.

Annalong Single Star Flute Band is hosting the parade in Annalong, Co Down, while Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band is hosting the parade in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

Limavady

In Limavady, around 27 bands and 400 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Edenmore Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website.

This weekend there are band parades in Limavady, Newry, Cloughmills, Larne, Annalong and Enniskillen

The parade route includes Mill Place, Lower Main Street, Connell Street, Irish Green Street, Roemill Gardens, Roemill Road, Rathbrady Road, Massy Avenue, Protestant Street, Catherine Street, Linenhall Street, Main Street, Mill Place.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Ballyquin Flute Band; Pride of the Orange Ballynarrig Flute Band; Star of the Roe; Anghanloo; Bovevagh Flute Band; Dungiven Flute Band; Freeman Memorial; Pride of the Bann; Ulster Protestant Boys; Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band; Drumaheagles Flute Band, Dunaghy; Hanna Memorial; North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band; Ballinter Flute Band; Benvarden Flute Band; Burntollet Flute Band; Moneydig Young Defenders Flute Band; Boveedy Flute Band; Tullaghans; Maghera Sons of Willaim; Craigywarren; North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band; Vow Accordion, Ballymoney; Eastbank Flute Band; Glendermott Valley Flute Band; Edenmore Flute Band; Portrush Flute Band; Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band; Movenis Flute Band; Black Hill Accordion Band; Glendermott Valley Flute Band.

Newry

In Newry, around 58 bands and 2630 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website.

The parade route begins at Newry Hockey Club and finishes at Robert L Mitchell Memorial Orange Hall.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Commons Silver Band; Donaghmore Accordion Band; Hunter Moore Memorial Flute Band; South Down Defenders Flute Band; Bessbrook Flute Band; Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band; Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band; Rising Sons of the Valley Flute Band; Mourne Young Defenders Flute Band; Pride of Ballinran Flute Band; Annalong Single Star Flute Band; Red Hand Defenders Flute Band; Maghera Star of Down Flute Band; Pride of The Hill Flute Band; Moneyslane Flute band; Ardaragh Accordion Band; Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band; Portadown True Blues Flute Band; Portadown Defenders; Armagh True Blues; Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band; Synotts True Blues Flute Band; Hillhaven Flute Band; Star Of The North Flute Band; Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band; Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band; Blackskull Orange and Blue Flute; Pride of Knockmore Flute Band; Lambeg Orange & Blues Flute Band; Ballynahinch Protestant Boys Flute Band; Inch Flute Band; Ballygowan True Blues Flute Band; Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band; Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band; Pride of the Frontier Flute Band; Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band; Corbet Accordion Band; Crossgar Young Defenders Flute Band; Derrylee Flute Band; Fairhill Protestant Boys; Finaghy True Blues Flute Band; Kinallen Flute Band; Skeogh Flute Band; Sons of Ulster Dromore; Quilly True Blues Flute Band; Upper Falls Protestant Boys Flute Band; South Belfast Young Conquerors; East Belfast Protestant Boys FB; Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band; Gertrude Star Flute Band; Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute Band; Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band; Goldsprings Flute Band; Derryloran Boyne Defenders Flute Band; Mullabrack Accordion Band; William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band; Braniel Flute Band; Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band.

Cloughmills

In Cloughmills, around 25 bands and 1000 participants will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Crown Defenders Cloughmills, according to the Parades Commission website. The event gets under way at 8.15pm.

The parade route includes Drumadoon Road, Main Street and Ballycregagh Road.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Crown Defenders Cloughmills; Dunaghy Flute Band; Drumaheagles Flute Band; Ballymaconnelly Flute Band; Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band; Pride of the Maine Flute Band; Pride of the Bann Flute Band; Freeman Memorial Flute Band; Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band; Pride of Knockmore Flute Band; Ballyquin Loyal Sons of Ulster Flute Band; Dunamoney Flute Band; Tullaghans Sons of Liberty Flute Band; Pride Of The Park Flute Band; Pride of the Shore Flute Band; Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band; Dunloy Accordion Band; Vow Accordion Band; Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band; Constable Anderson Flute Band; Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band; Cloughmills Accordion Band; Ahoghill Loyal Sons of William Flute Band; South Belfast Young Conquerors Flute Band; and Fifes & Drums Donaghadee.

Larne

In Larne, around 12 bands and 400 participants will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Clyde Valley Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website.

The parade route includes Riverdale, High Street, Main Street, Agnew Street, Old Glenarm Road, Herbert Avenue, and Greenland Drive. The event gets under way at 6.45pm.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Andersons Memorial Flute Band; Cairncastle Flute Band; Carrickfergus Defenders; Fifes & Drums,Monkstown; YCV; Rathcoole Protestant Boys; Carnlough Flute Band; Carnalbanagh Flute Band; Carrickfergus Grenadiers; Andersons Old Boys Flute Band; and Monkstown Old Boys Flute Band.

Annalong

In Annalong, around 27 bands and 1100 participants will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Annalong Single Star Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website.

The parade route includes Marine Park, Glassdrumman Road, Main Street, Shore Road, Ulster Avenue, Kilkeel Road, Pepper Jacks, Main Street, Harbour.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Brunswick Accordion; Annalong Pipe Band; Rising Sons of the Valley Flute Band; Mourne Young Defenders; Pride of Ballinran; Ballygowan; Ballyvea Flute Band; South Down Defenders Flute Band; Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band; Kilcluney Flute Band; William Savage Memorial Toye Flute Band; Corbett Accordion; Downpatrick Red Hand Defenders; Downshire Guiding Star; Kinallen Sons of William; Inch Flute Band; Ballynahinch Protestant Boys; Loyal Sons of Benagh; Aughlisnafin Accordion Band; Pride of The Hill Flute Band; Maghera Star of Down; Crossgar; Portadown Defenders; Ballymeaugh Flute Band; Cranfield Accordion Band; Moneyslane Flute Band; Crimson Star Flute Band; and Clough Orange & Blue.

Enniskillen

In Enniskillen, around 20 bands and 500 participants will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website.

The parade route includes Eden Street Carpark, Shore Road, Friths Avenue, Belmore Street, East Bridge, Street, Townhall Street, The Diamond, High Street, Church Street, Darling Street, Castle Street, Wellington Road, Shore Road, Eden Street Carpark.

The bands listed as taking part include: