Drumcree: Orange Order parade which marks 25 years since Garvaghy Road ban passes off without incident

Portadown District LOL No 1 had extended an invitation to representatives from other districts to attend its annual church service and parade at Drumcree and their arrival boosted numbers into the hundreds.

Orangemen gathered at Carleton Street Orange Hall before marching to Drumcree Parish Church where District Master Nigel Dawson told those gathered: “This is a milestone in our stand off at Drumcree.”

He welcomed all those in attendance which included Grand Master Edward Stevenson and Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning.

Portadown Orangemen parade from Drumcree Church to police lines. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

After the service, which included no further mention of the stand off over the return parade along the Garvaghy Road, Orangemen walked as far as police lines and held a short protest.

A spokesman for the Orange Order said the Sunday protests would continue until the route was restored.

Police said there had been no reports of any incidents related to the Drumcree parade.

Grand Master Edward Stevenson said at Drumcree: “We stand here this afternoon shoulder to shoulder with Portadown District LOL No 1 who, for 25 years, have been denied the right to complete their annual church parade from Drumcree Parish Church to their Orange Hall at Carleton Street.

“It is appropriate that we remember and pay tribute to two men no longer with us who were strong leaders as Worshipful Masters of Portadown District – the Late Bro Harold Gracey and the Late Bro Darryl Hewitt.

“Both men led Portadown District with great honour and dignity through the years, often in very difficult times and I’m sure both men are in our minds today.”

He added: “The decision by the Parades Commission to block this parade once again, without any meaningful effort to facilitate mediation between the district and those who oppose it, is simply a disgrace.

“Rewarding those who refuse to engage in any form of talks, while penalising and ignoring the genuine efforts of those who have offered to talk time and time again, is completely unacceptable – but unsurprising.

“The commission has a history of determinations which regularly exhibit a lack of consistency and even at times defy simple logic.

“We have seen the Parades Commission in all its hypocrisy in recent weeks – interfering in areas where they have no remit and turning a blind eye to those which require meaningful work and engagement.

Mr Stevenson said: "The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland fully supports our members stand at Drumcree. Furthermore, we endorse their call for the resignation of the Parades Commission chairman and his fellow commissioners.

“The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland remains committed to creating a better Northern Ireland for all communities, building genuine relationships where possible, with those of differing political persuasions and with those of all faiths, and none.

“The time has long since passed for the Parades Commission to be confined to history and a more equitable and transparent solution to parading matters put in place.