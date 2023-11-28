Drumcree Picture Special: The long running Portadown Drumcree parade dispute in pictures
In 2023 the Drumcree dispute reached its 25th anniversary. Here we look back in pictures at the long running stand off
By Michael Cousins
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:41 GMT
Pictures copyright Press Association
1. RUC officers stand ready for any violence as 10.000 Orangemen arrived at Drumcree late last night (Wed) to support the Portadown Orange Lodges. See PA story ULSTER March. Photo by Brian Little/PA
RUC officers stand ready for any violence as 10.000 Orangemen arrived at Drumcree late last night (Wed) to support the Portadown Orange Lodges. See PA story ULSTER March. Photo by Brian Little/PA:- Photo: Brian Little:-
2. Ulster Unionist MP David Trimble squeezes through the RUC line after negotiations with senior RUC officiers to prevent the stand-off at Drumcree Parish Church after the RUC prevent the Orange Order parade marching through a nearby nationist area.
Ulster Unionist MP David Trimble squeezes through the RUC line after negotiations with senior RUC officiers to prevent the stand-off at Drumcree Parish Church after the RUC prevent the Orange Order parade marching through a nearby nationist area. :- Photo: LITTLE BRIAN LITTLE:-
3. One of the thousands of Orangemen and loyalists who took to the streets of Glasgow, for a march commemorating the Battle of the Boyne. 12,500 marchers took part before gathering to hear a hardline unionist blame the Government for the Drumcree standoff.
One of the thousands of Orangemen and loyalists who took to the streets of Glasgow, for a march commemorating the Battle of the Boyne. 12,500 marchers took part before gathering to hear a hardline unionist blame the Government for the Drumcree standoff. :- Photo: David Cheskin:-
4. Portadown Orangemen are stopped at a steel barrier on Drumcree bridge, after their Church service. For the sixth-year running the Orange Order has been blocked from returning through the staunchly Catholic Garvaghy Road following a service at Drumcree Parish Church. * on the edge of Portadown. Even though a new peace initiative was put forward which involved the order being allowed to walk down the flashpoint route in return for ending their ban on direct talks with the nationalist residents, it came too late to overturn this year's ruling by the Parades Commission.
Portadown Orangemen are stopped at a steel barrier on Drumcree bridge, after their Church service. For the sixth-year running the Orange Order has been blocked from returning through the staunchly Catholic Garvaghy Road following a service at Drumcree Parish Church. * on the edge of Portadown. Even though a new peace initiative was put forward which involved the order being allowed to walk down the flashpoint route in return for ending their ban on direct talks with the nationalist residents, it came too late to overturn this year's ruling by the Parades Commission. :- Photo: Paul Faith:-