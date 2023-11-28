Drumcree Picture Special: The long running Portadown Drumcree parade dispute in pictures

4 . Portadown Orangemen are stopped at a steel barrier on Drumcree bridge, after their Church service. For the sixth-year running the Orange Order has been blocked from returning through the staunchly Catholic Garvaghy Road following a service at Drumcree Parish Church. * on the edge of Portadown. Even though a new peace initiative was put forward which involved the order being allowed to walk down the flashpoint route in return for ending their ban on direct talks with the nationalist residents, it came too late to overturn this year's ruling by the Parades Commission.

Portadown Orangemen are stopped at a steel barrier on Drumcree bridge, after their Church service. For the sixth-year running the Orange Order has been blocked from returning through the staunchly Catholic Garvaghy Road following a service at Drumcree Parish Church. * on the edge of Portadown. Even though a new peace initiative was put forward which involved the order being allowed to walk down the flashpoint route in return for ending their ban on direct talks with the nationalist residents, it came too late to overturn this year's ruling by the Parades Commission. :- Photo: Paul Faith:-