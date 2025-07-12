Eleventh night 2025: Flames leap into the skies as bonfires across Northern Ireland are lit

By Staff reporter
Published 12th Jul 2025, 01:05 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2025, 01:15 BST
The midnight skies above neighbourhoods across Northern Ireland lit up in orange tonight as Eleventh Night bonfires went up in flames.

Pictured here is the bonfire at Greenisland, on the east Antrim coast – a scene replicated in hundreds of places elsewhere across the Province ahead of the Twelfth celebrations, when parades will take place at 19 different locations.

They are:

TYRONE: Coagh, Sixmilecross, Augher;

The Eleventh Night bonfire in Greenisland, Co Antrim, 2025

DOWN: Dundonald, Dromara, Dundrum, Kilkeel;

ANTRIM: Ballymena, Cullybackey, Rasharkin, Carnlough, Lisburn, Glengormley;

ARMAGH: Keady;

LONDONDERRY: Coleraine, Maghera;

BELFAST;

And the Independent Loyal Orange Institution will hold their Twelfth in Portglenone.

Stay tuned to the News Letter for more Twelfth coverage over the next 24 hours.

