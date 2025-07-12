Eleventh night 2025: Flames leap into the skies as bonfires across Northern Ireland are lit
Pictured here is the bonfire at Greenisland, on the east Antrim coast – a scene replicated in hundreds of places elsewhere across the Province ahead of the Twelfth celebrations, when parades will take place at 19 different locations.
They are:
TYRONE: Coagh, Sixmilecross, Augher;
DOWN: Dundonald, Dromara, Dundrum, Kilkeel;
ANTRIM: Ballymena, Cullybackey, Rasharkin, Carnlough, Lisburn, Glengormley;
ARMAGH: Keady;
LONDONDERRY: Coleraine, Maghera;
BELFAST;
And the Independent Loyal Orange Institution will hold their Twelfth in Portglenone.
Stay tuned to the News Letter for more Twelfth coverage over the next 24 hours.
