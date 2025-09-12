This weekend will see an opportunity to explore historic buildings across Northern Ireland thanks to European Heritage Days - including Belfast Castle.

The 28th annual European Heritage Open Days (EHOD) take place on Saturday 13 September and Sunday 14 September, giving the public the chance to visit a variety of venues and events including historic cottages, mills, private houses, walks and talks - all for free.

The EHOD theme this year is ‘Architectural Heritage – Past Structures – Future Connections’, which focuses on bringing together the past and present through this heritage festival.

There are over 260 venues taking part. Highlights this year include;-

:: A tour of Belfast Castle;

:: Behind the scenes at the Department for Communities Historic Environment Division Conservation Works Depot in Moira;

:: Tour of the Primate’s Palace, Armagh, a beautiful neo-classical building dating from 18th century;

:: Open Day at St. John's Point Lightkeepers' Houses in Co. Down;

:: A walking tour of Ebrington Barracks with Department for Communities' Principal Conservation Architect Manus Deery.

A flavour of other venues are;-

:: Willow and Lore traditional heritage farm near Ballymena;

:: Lisburn Cathedral and its links to the American war of Independence, the siege of Delhi, and the 1920 burning of Lisburn;

:: Navan Centre & Fort, the ancient seat of Irish kings;

:: Carnegie Oldpark Library on the North Belfast Heritage Trail;

:: Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Orange Hall, initially known as West Belfast Orange Hall;

:: Meeting members of the Belfast Natural History & Philosophical Society at Belfast's Old Museum.

Download a brochure at www.communities-ni.gov.uk/articles/european-heritage-open-days or download the EHOD 2025 App.