Evangelist’s remarkable funeral is held on the steps of the Customhouse (1924)

The News Letter noted: “He was a powerful and effective speaker, and was affectionately termed ‘Billy’ by the thousands of people who listened to his Gospel message.”

The funeral service was announced to be held at the Custom House steps at two o’clock and a great multitude gathered in the square to pay their last tribute of respect to the deceased evangelist.

“All classes and creeds were represented, but the poor predominated and many touching incidents were witnessed,” remarked the News Letter.

A photograph which appeared in the News Letter in 1924 alongside the story about the funeral of Mr William Hutton, a well-known Belfast evangelist, which had been held on the steps of the Customhouse in Belfast. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

The remains were conveyed by motor hearse from Mr Hutton’s late resilience at Millisle, and the coffin, covered with wreaths, was placed on stands at the foot of the steps.

The service was opened by Mr Samuel Davis, who paid a tribute to “the kindness, Christianity, and real manliness” of their late brother.

Mr J Spence said the late Mr Hutton was a man out for God, and a monument for the saving grace of Christ.

He said: “No man ever walked the streets of Belfast who gave better testimony of the faith than was in him.”

Mr Alexander Shannon said they had met there on a momentous occasion to see their beloved brother and friend “pass off earth’s scene to his heavenly home”.

He said: “Billy acted a Christian man's part in the drama of life, and the curtain has now fallen, but he had gone inside. Before he became unconscious in his last moments, Billy had given me a message to be given from the steps, and it was ‘All things work together for good,’ but he did not finish the sentence.”

A number of other speakers paid tributes to the worth of the deceased, and several of his favourite hymns were sung.

At the conclusion of the service, women wept as the coffin was carried away.