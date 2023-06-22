News you can trust since 1737
'Evening of Orange culture' to be staged on Friday at Queen's University Belfast

There is to be an “evening of Orange culture” held at Queen’s University Belfast on the night of Friday, June 23.
By Adam Kula
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:43 BST- 2 min read

Organised by the QUB Orange Society, it is billed as an “event to mark and celebrate our culture and heritage, alongside the on-going work of QUB Orange Society in Northern Ireland’s highest seat of learning”.

It is to be held in the Great Hall, in the university’s historic main Lanyon Building, and begins at 8pm.

Tickets for the event are sold out.

The Lambeg drums mentioned belowThe Lambeg drums mentioned below
The society says that those already holding tickets, which were free, are invited to make “a suggested donation of £15 on the evening itself”.

Members of the loyal institutions are encouraged to wear their regalia.

Members of Scarva Sons of William LOL 60 will welcome guests by playing two of the lodge’s Lambeg drums – the Cromwell drum and the Queen Victoria drum.

The society said: “The drums have been owned by the lodge for over 100 years and are on the road each year on 12th July and at other events. Both drums are pictured below

“Over the years various generations of families, Russell, Teggart, Whitten, Morton, and Harvey to name a few have been involved in the preparation and playing of the drums.

“So as our guests flow into the Great Hall for our flagship event, please enjoy not only the music and the paintings, but also the history of the Scarva Queen and Scarva Cromwell drums.”

Other bands performing will be Roughan Silver Band, Ravara Pipe Band, and Kellswater Flute Band.

