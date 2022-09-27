Ex-IRA man on King Charles III visit to Northern Ireland: Sinn Fein have gone from ‘victory to the blanketmen’ to ‘victory to the banquet-men’

Anthony McIntyre said that nowadays, instead of “victory to the blanketmen”, the party slogan might as well be “victory to the banquet-men”.

Mr McIntyre is a former IRA killer, who shot dead a fellow paramilitary (UVF man Kenneth Lenaghan) in 1976.

Imprisoned for the best part of two decades, he remains a committed republican, but has become a strong critic of Sinn Fein.

The Sinn Fein duo of Michelle O'Neill and Alex Maskey meeting King Charles III on September 13, 2022

He has previously spoken to the News Letter about the party’s radical shift on the EU.

Once hostile towards the European project (which was explicitly denounced in the IRA’s membership manual, the Green Book), today is strongly EU-friendly.

Since then the party has also u-turned on abortion, abandoning its generally pro-life leanings of old, and branding itself staunchly pro-choice.

And last week Alex Maskey and Michelle O’Neill’s had a polite encounter with King Charles III (the former ceremonial head of the Parachute Regiment, now supreme commander of the whole armed forces) during which the king thanked Ms O’Neill for expressing warm sentiments about his late mother.

Asked about this change in stance, Mr McIntyre said: “What position have Sinn Fein NOT changed or abandoned over the years?

“I’m not surprised in the slightest. Twenty years ago, I think it was, when Mark Durkan went to the funeral of the Queen Mother, was he not called a lickspittle and everything else for having done so?

“Sinn Fein have been completely constitutionalised and de-radicalised... it’s all a sign of how much the British have won the whole conflict.

“People like myself think back to the blanket protests. We look at ‘victory to the blanketmen’ and now see ‘victory to the banquet-men’.

“Bobby Sands was starving on hunger strike in pursuit of our republican objectives. And [we’ve seen] Martin McGuinness gorging himself on quails’ eggs with the queen.

“They’re a party of vote chasers. They used to call themselves ‘the voice of principled leadership’.

“They’ve abandoned every principle they ever had.”

