Festival of Remembrance in Waterfront Hall: a moving, beautiful and poignant success

The Festival of Remembrance in the Waterfront Hall

The 1,500-strong audience were treated to performances from Carrickfergus Soprano Susan Shepherd, the combined voices of Grosvenor Chorale and Carrickfergus Grammar choirs and the Northern Ireland Military Wives Choir.

Military accompaniment was provided by The Band of The Royal Irish Regiment and The Bugles, Pipes and Drums of the 2nd Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment.

Veterans commissioner Danny Kinahan said he was “honoured to be a guest” at the event while the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle congratulated the organisers and musicians after what she said was a "moving and beautiful" Festival of Remembrance.

Former UDR man Brian Higginson said it was a "very poignant" event."You could have heard a pin drop in the Waterfront Hall at the start as we paid our respects to our late Queen Elizabeth II," said the former UKIP candidate.He added: "There was a very fitting tribute paid to the men and women of the Royal Ulster Constabulary GC. These brave police officers are owed a debt of gratitude from us for the sacrifice and courage they showed while policing Northern Ireland."

An eclectic musical programme featured songs from musicals Oklahoma and Les Misérables and Rod Stewart hit ‘Sailing’, which many associate with the Falklands war.

Philip Morrison, Northern Ireland District President said: “The Royal British Legion provides a lifeline for serving personnel, veterans and their families, supporting them in the face of hardships, injuries and bereavements. From the children of serving personnel to the oldest veterans and everyone in between the Royal British Legion is there for the Armed Forces community, every step of the way.

"I felt the festival programme represented that perfectly; the musical programme highlighted the hope for the future, whilst the moving Service of Remembrance provided an opportunity for reflection on the sacrifices of many.”

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal runs until Remembrance Sunday on Sunday, November 13. This includes another Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the March Past The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

