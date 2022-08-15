Field Marshal on top of world again

The top premiership Grade One prize went to Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band from Lisburn, under the stewardship of Richard Parkes, MBE.
This is the band’s 13th Grade One title win, making them the most successful pipe band of all time.
Up until the weekend, Field Marshal Montgomery had equalled the most world title wins along with Strathclyde Police Pipe Band.
Other successes at the weekend included the following: Grade 4a World Pipe Band Champions: Kildoag – Co Londonderry.
Grade 3A World Champion Drum Corps: Tullylagan Pipe Band – Co Tyrone.
World Junior Drum Major Champion: Jorja Turkington (Portadown). Jorja also collected the Champion of Champions title.
George Ussher, chairman of the Northern Ireland Branch, said: “I am absolutely delighted with the success of the Northern Ireland pipe bands and drum majors.
“They have all excelled again, highlighting the important role piping and drumming plays in Northern Ireland.”