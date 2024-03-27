Five sloops destroy six U-Boats in North Atlantic actions (1944)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sloops had a rousing welcome when they had steamed into Liverpool. Mr A V Alexander, First Lord of the Admiralty, told the 800 officer and men: “Well done, jolly well done. Thank you so much. God bless you all. You have returned from one of the greatest cruises, the greatest cruise perhaps ever undertaken in this war by an escort group. You have the good fortune of being commanded by a senior officer who has established the position of our leading anti-submarine ace. He has got rid of 17 U-boats. If you take any victory you secure over a great pack of U-boats, that have from time to time numbered as many as 20 or more, you are engaging in a battle with as many numbers as there wore almost in the Battle of Trafalgar.”

While the hunt was on the War Cabinet sent a signal of congratulations to Captain Walker.

The Admiralty communique stated: “During operations which extended over 20 days in the North Atlantic recently HM sloops of the Second Escort Group, under the command of Captain F J Walker, in Starling, destroyed a total of six U-boats. Towards the end of these operations HM sloop Woodpecker (Commander H L Pryse) was torpedoed and sustained such damage that she had to be taken in tow. The Board of Admiralty regret to announce that eight days later Woodpecker foundered under the stress of heavy weather. Her entire ship's company were safely transferred to other ships.”

The communique added: “The Second Escort Group suffered no casualties during these highly successful actions. The first contact with the enemy was made in a position about 300 miles south-west of Ireland. HMS Wild Goose (Lieutenant-Commander D E G Wemyss) detected a U-boat between herself and HMS Magpie (Lieutentant-Commander R S Abram). The two sloops were joined by Starling, and all three ships attacked the contact with depth charges.

“A series of deep underwater explosions brought to the surface oil and wreckage, which included clothing of German manufacture, large pieces of wood and other evidences of the destruction of the U-boat.

“Several days later the group joined a homeward bound convoy which was being heavily threatened. Towards nightfall Wild Goose sighted a U-boat diving one mile on the sloop's port bow. As Starling and Woodpecker closed at speed, the convoy altered course to clear the area of the hunt.

“Shortly afterwards the periscope of a U-boat broke surface only about 20 yards abreast and to port of Wild Goose's bridge. The sloop engaged with gunfire, scoring several hits, until the enemy disappeared.