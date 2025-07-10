A north coast flute band is to be commended for its handling of a dispute with the organisers of The Open, a unionist politician has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allister Kyle has been part of the negotiations between Portrush Sons of Ulster and the R&A (the body behind The Open) since January, and says that the band has shown itself to be "very accommodating" of the latter's requests.

The dispute has centred on its huge upcoming annual parade on Saturday July 19, amid concerns that it will clash with the end of play at The Open that day, leading to disruption in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kyle said that the band has already rerouted its march at the request of the R&A, and had agreed to push the start time back from 8pm to 8.30pm.

Members of Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band playing at a past parade; the band is to host its annual massive parade on July 19, during The Open 2025

But TUV Causeway councillor Kyle (who is also the party's chairman) said it is impossible to move the march any later because of a mandatory 11pm curfew on parading.

He also said that, if anything, the parade will enhance the day for visitors to the Province, who will not have seen such a spectacle before.

The parade is due to begin at Metropole Green just off Sandhill Drive, to the west of Royal Portrush Golf Club, at 8.30pm, before doing a loop of the town centre and ending at Dunluce Avenue by 11pm, latest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 71 bands are listed as taking part, amounting to 2,000 participants.

News has emerged in recent days that money was offered to the band to cancel the parade (reportedly £20,000, though councillor Kyle says it was less than that).

But this offer only came after the parade had already been arranged and advertised, he said.

Councillor Kyle said the band recently celebrated its 50th anniversary and that the parade is an annual affair, dating back over 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The band have been very accommodating with the R&A," he said, and that the tack the R&A had taken recently was "unfortunate".

He said the band had made it clear early on it did not want to cancel its annual parade and "the R&A said that was grand, and they'd both work together not to impede on each-other's events".

Then, much later, a cash offer was made to cancel the parade.

"The R&A caused this problem to an extent, in that they only offered money at the 11th hour when advertising and all had already been put out for the parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If they'd offered the money at the start, I'm not sure what would have happened.

"But the band couldn't then u-turn after advertising their parade."

He added: "They [the band] rejected an offer of less than £20,000. And had the offer been over £20,000, I'd have thought it still would've been rejected."

Councillor Kyle also said: "I've spoken to a few businesses in the port as well that have told me that, based on how they got on at the golf the last time [during the 2019 Open], they would be more annoyed if the parade was cancelled rather than the golf because it's their biggest night as far as business goes, just the support it brings to the town…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Where you have your American and international tourists coming in, I think they'll see this as a marvel.

"It's something they'll not have experienced first-hand at home. We really do parading on a different level than elsewhere in the world.

"There's a massive plus side the R&A have discounted there, where this is actually adding something to their event, I believe."