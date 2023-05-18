Each of the hosts represents either the accordion, flute, pipe, or silver band traditon, so there's definitely something for everybody!

Included in the list for Friday night (May 19), published on the Parades Commission website, are parades in Banbridge, Claudy, Tempo and Beragh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corbet Accordion Band is hosting the parade in Banbridge, Co Down; Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band will host the parade in Claudy, Co Londonderry; Tempo Silver Band is hosting the parade in Tempo, Co Fermanagh; and Gortaclare Pipe Band is hosting their centenary year parade in Beragh, Co Tyrone.

There are four band parades taking place on Friday night in Banbridge, Claudy, Tempo and Beragh

Banbridge

In Banbridge, around 35 bands and 1,500 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Corbet Accordion Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 7.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade route includes Commercial Road Car Park to Commercial Road roundabout, Newry Street, Bridge Street, Crozier Monument, around Crozier Monument, Bridge Street, under The Cut, Newry Street, Old Kenlis Street.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Kilcluney Flute Band, Clougher, Downshire, Red Hand Defenders Flute Band, Legananny Accordion Band, Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band, Ardarragh Accordion Band, Crossgar Young Defenders Flute Band, Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band, Skeogh Flute Band, Rising Sons of the Valley Flute Band, Kinallen Flute Band, Pride Of The Hill Rathfriland Flute Band, Inch Flute Band, Pride of the Hill Auld Boys Flute Band, Aughlisnafin Accordion Band, Pride of the Birches Accordion Band, Sons of Ulster Flute Band Dromore, Clough Orange & Blue Accordion Band, Donaghmore Accordion Band, Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band, Drumderg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Ballylesson Old Boys Flute Band, South Down Defenders Flute Band, Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band, Maghera Star of Down Flute Band, Moneyslane Melody Flute Band, Lisnaward Flute Band, William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band, Derryfubble Accordion Band, Sgt White Memorial Flute Band, Quilly True Blues Flute Band, Dunmurry Protestant Boys, Spa Accordion Band, St Johnstons Memorial of Ballykilgbeg Accordion Band.

Claudy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Claudy, around 20 bands and 400 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 8.30pm.

The parade route includes Cregg Road, Glenshane Road, Main Street, Lane Way, Irwin Crescent, Church Street, Main Street, Glenshane Road, Cregg Road.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Sgt Lindsay Memorial Flute Band, Pride of The Orange and Blue, East Bank Protestant Boys, William King Memorial Flute Band, Churchill Flute Band, Glendermott Valley Flute Band, Hamilton Flute Band, Kildoag Pipe Band, Pride of William Auld boys, Red Hand Defenders Newtownstewart, Barron Accordian Band, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Pride of the Derg Flute Band, Blair Memorial Flute Band, Star of the Roe Flute Band, Ballyquin Loyal Sons of Ulster, Edenmore True Blues Flute Band, Ballinarig Pride of the Orange, Freeman Memorial Flute Band, Pride of the Bann Flute Band, Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Aghaloo Flute Band, Dungiven Crown Defenders Flute Band, Drumaheagles Young Defenders Flute Band, Dunaghy Flute Band, Tullaghans Sons of Liberty Flute Band, Killaloo Accordion Band, Dunamoney Flute Band, Ballymoghan Purple Guards Flute Band, Maghera Sons of William Flute Band, Moneydig Young Conquerors Flute Band, South Fermanagh Young Loyalists, Benvarden Flute Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tempo

In Tempo, around 14 bands and 300 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Tempo Silver Band, according to the Parades Commission website.

The parade route includes Doon Lane, Tempo Street, Tempo Primary School, Tempo Street, Doon Lane.

The bands listed as taking part include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tempo Accordion Band, Ballyreagh Silver Band, Brookeborough Flute Band, Drum Accordion Band, Trillick Pipe Band, Cavanaleck Pipe Band, Fardross Pipe Band, Barr Jubilee Pipe Band, Ardess Accordian Band, Lisbeg Pipe Band, Lisbellaw Accordion Band, Derryclavin Pipe Band, Maguiresbridge Silver Band.

Beragh

In Beragh, around 25 bands and 300 participants will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Gortaclare Pipe Band, according to the Parades Commission website. The parade gets under way at 8pm.

The parade route includes Donaghanie Road, Beragh Main Street, Cooley Road, McFarland Terrace, Cooley Road, Beragh Main Street, Donaghanie Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bands listed as taking part include: