Ferry passengers were treated to a bizarre sight today: a car deck packed with a dozen DeLoreans.

The vehicles were on their way to a classic car show in Belfast, which takes place on Saturday.

It is free and is expected to draw about 50 DeLoreans together into the grounds of Stormont, 10am to 4pm.

Though it is free, attendees are invited to donate to the cancer charity collections on site.

A dozen of the DeLoreans en route from Merseyside to Belfast

On Sunday, there will be a ticketed, £45-a-head visit to the old DeLorean factory in south-west Belfast, where visitors can watch owners of the vehicles will do circuits of the restored testing track.

The factory is now occupied by another building and the track had fallen into disrepair, requiring about £8,000-worth of work to clear it.

For more details, see here: www.deloreanrevival.com/

Enthusiasts' website The DeLorean Directory estimates that of the roughly 9,100 DeLoreans that were made, about 5,000 exist – albeit that many are not roadworthy anymore.