At the event on Friday 29th April, 18 members of the Band performed 16 pieces in the Central Hall including and the Green Glens of Antrim, Rowan Tree, Galway Girl and Killaloe.

Following the performance, Drum Major Robbie Cooper marched the Band and guests into the Dining Hall, before saying the Selkirk Grace.

Pipe Major Matthew Wilson piped in the haggis before Matthew Warrick from Risin’ Stour addressed the haggis.

The guests enjoyed a wonderful 3 course meal before the Ceilidh dance with music from Risin’ Stour. Pictures Michael Cooper

