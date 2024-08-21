Full details revealed of all Royal Black Last Saturday parades - check out each of the six venues for August 31, 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Details of the six big Royal Black Last Saturday parades are now out.

The demonstrations will be held on August 31, the de facto finale of the annual parading season, when around 17,000 members of the institution will be on the march.

The venues will be Ballymena, Killyleagh, Ballygawley, Holywood, Beragh... and Raphoe, in Co Donegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Approximately 350 preceptories will be accompanied by around 300 marching bands.

Royal Black Institution members celebrating the Last Saturday in Loughgall, Co Armagh, in 2023

Rev William Anderson, the Sovereign Grand Master, who will attend the Ballymena demonstration, said in a statement that August 31 will a “flagship day in the annual parading season”.

He said: “The annual Last Saturday parades are a colourful and glorious expression of culture, pageantry, history and music.

“The tens of thousands of spectators at the various events will witness our members dressed in Royal Black regalia, with our wonderful banners proudly depicting Biblical scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The institution’s principled stance on the Reformed Christian Faith will be to the forefront, with religious services at each of the venues.”

Royal Black Institution members celebrating the Last Saturday in Loughgall, Co Armagh, in 2023

Here are the details of all six locations, as supplied by the Royal Black Institution:

BALLYMENA

The event – organised by County Antrim Grand Black Chapter and hosted by Ballymena Royal Black District No 2 – will involve a total of 79 preceptories and 75 marching bands.

Six districts will be taking part: Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne, Ballymoney and Ballyclare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 4,500 participants are expected in the demonstration, which was last held in Ballymena in 2016.

Assembling at Ballymena Showgrounds, the parade will make its way to the demonstration field at Ballee Playing Fields.

The procession, starting at noon, goes via Ballymena Showgrounds, Warden Street, Broughshane Street, Broadway, Wellington Street, Mill Street, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Queen Street, Antrim Road and Ballee Road West.

Return route (at 4.15) is via Ballee Road West, Antrim Road, Queen Street, Salisbury Square, Henry Street, Larne Street, Larne Road and Wakehurst Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platform proceedings, chaired by Sir Knight Gordon Eccles, Wor District Master, Ballymena No 2, are scheduled for 3pm, at which a service of worship will be conducted by the Rev David McCarthy, County Grand Chaplain.

Rt Wor Sir Knight Thomas Greer, Chaplain RBP 173, is the guest preacher, with Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson among the principal speakers.

KILLYLEAGH, CO DOWN

Up to 10,000 participants, including the members of 92 bands, will take part in the demonstration at Killyleagh.

Co Down Grand Black Chapter is organising the event, which will see 13 district chapters in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers said: “We are expecting around 10,000 spectators to witness a colourful and dignified parade – a great occasion for families and for friends and acquaintances to catch up with each other on the day.”

The assembly point is on the Comber Road, with the main demonstration field at Colley Hill (Crossgar/Killyleagh Road).

The parade will set off at noon, with a return time of 4pm.

BERAGH, CO TYRONE

The demonstration is hosted by Dervaghroy Sons of David, RBP 405, on behalf of Omagh Royal Black District No 4.

Three districts will take part - Castlederg, with six preceptories; Strabane, also with six; and Omagh, with 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preceptories will be accompanied by a similar number of bands, with a total attendance of around 2,000 expected.

The assembly field is located on Moylagh Road, on the way into the village (just before the Evangelical Church) from the A5.

The parade, starting at 12.30pm, will make its way via Moylagh Road, Main Street and Cooley Road to the demonstration field (on the road to Sixmilecross).

Platform proceedings will begin at 2pm, at which a religious service will be conducted by the Rev Robert McFaul, minister of Clogherney and Sixmilecross Presbyterian Churches, with the guest speaker Sir Knight William Abernethy.

The return parade is scheduled for 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAPHOE, CO DONEGAL

A total of 40 preceptories will parade through the historic cathedral town of Raphoe, Co Donegal, comprising the four Districts of Co Londonderry – Coleraine No 1, City of Londonderry No 2, South Londonderry No 4 and the hosts, Raphoe No 3 – who will be joined by South Donegal No 3 District, part of Co Fermanagh Grand Black.

Around 1,400 participants will be in the parade, including the members of 40 marching bands.

Starting at 12 noon, with the return procession at 3.30pm, the demonstration venue is the Livestock Market, on the Derry Road.

A religious service will be held at 1.30pm, conducted by Sir Knight Rev Joe Andrews, County Grand Chaplain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOLYWOOD, CO DOWN

City of Belfast Grand Black Chapter are the organisers of the demonstration at the north Down venue, where it was last held in 2019.

Belfast members traditionally parade in various provincial towns and cities.

Sandy Row, Shankill, Ballymacarratt and Ballynafeigh districts are among the seven taking part, with around 1,500 participants expected, including the members of 35 bands.

A service of worship will be held in Spafield Playing Fields at 11.30am, conducted by the Rev Ron Johnstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The procession will move off at noon via the town centre, walking back to Spafield, the main demonstration area.

The return parade is scheduled for 4pm, proceeding to the buses parked at My Lady’s Mile.

BALLYGAWLEY, CO TYRONE

Sixty preceptories and a similar number of bands from the South Tyrone/East Tyrone region will be involved at Ballygawley.

Five districts will take part – Aughnacloy, Killyman (Dungannon), East Tyrone (Cookstown), Primatial (Armagh City) and Summerisland (Loughgall).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will make its way from the assembly point on the old Omagh Road to the Coronation Field, at which the Rev Alan Irwin, County Grand Chaplain, Tyrone, will preach at a religious service.