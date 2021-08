FULL LIST: All the Royal Black Preceptory parades for Last Saturday 2021

Brethren on parade during a previous Last Saturday

They will take place on August 28 in five of Northern Ireland’s six counties; there are none planned specifically for Fermanagh.

Like other loyal order parades recently, the day will see bands parade on a more localised basis instead of in one or two massed gatherings, due to the risk of Covid.

Here is the full roster:

COUNTY ANTRIM

Lisburn Royal Black District Chapter No 1

Procession leaves Wallace Park at 12 noon to parade the city. There will be a Service of Worship and Act of Remembrance at the Cenotaph, following which the parade returns to Wallace Park.

Ballymena RBDC No 2

Service of Worship at Ballee Playing Fields at 11.45am, then parade through Ballymena town at 12.30pm.

Antrim RBDC No 3

Following a feeder parade from Muckamore, there will be a Service of Worship and wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in Antrim at 11.30am. A parade of Antrim town centre by the entire District follows at 12.30pm.

Larne RBDC No 4

Act of Remembrance at Cenotaph with short Service of Worship at 12 noon, followed immediately by parade through Larne town.

Ballymoney RBDC No 5

Service of Worship at 11.30am at War Memorial in Ballymoney followed by parade at 12.30pm around the town and back to the Orange Hall.

Ballyclare RBDC No 6

Service of Worship at 12 noon, followed by parade around Ballyclare at 12.30pm, including an Act of Remembrance at War Memorial.

COUNTY ARMAGH

Primatial RBDC No 4

Act of Remembrance at Black Memorial, Armagh Orange Hall, at 10am. Service of Worship at 11am at Kennedies Road, Killylea, followed by parade around the village.

Summerisland RBDC No 6

Act of Remembrance at Loughgall War Memorial at 11.30am, followed by parade through the village to Demonstration Field for Service of Worship and return at 2.30pm.

BELFAST

The City Grand Chapter and Sandy Row District No 3 leave Sandy Row Orange Hall at 10am.

All Districts meet at Belfast City Hall at 10.45am. The Act of Remembrance at the Cenotaph will take place at 11am. The Procession will commence at 11.30am towards Botanic Gardens, returning to Great Victoria Street to disperse.

COUNTY DOWN

Lower Iveagh RBDC No 1

Service of Worship at 11.20am at Dromore Orange Hall followed by a parade of the town.

Lecale RBDC No 2 & Castlewellan RBDC No 3

Service of Worship in Clough at 12 noon followed by a parade of the village, in which both Lecale and Castlewellan Districts will participate.

Newry RBDC No 4

Parade leaves Downshire Road, Newry, at 10.30am for Orange Centennial Fields. Service of Worship in fields at 12 noon and return parade to Downshire Road at 1pm.

Ballynahinch RBDC No 5

Parade around the town of Ballynahinch commencing at 11am at the Orange Hall with a Service of Worship on Belfast Road.

Banbridge RBDC No 6

Parade around Banbridge town at 11.15am.

Rathfriland RBDC No 7

Parade around Rathfriland town commencing at 11am and laying a wreath at the War Memorial. On return to the District Field there will be a short Service of Worship.

Mourne RBDC No 8

The District meets for an Act of Worship at 7pm at Mourne Esplanade, Kilkeel. This will be followed by a parade around Kilkeel, returning to Mourne Esplanade.

Largymore RBDC No 9

Meets in Barbour Playing Fields, Lisburn, for Service of Worship at 11.15am, followed by parade in Lisburn City, including the laying of a wreath at the War Memorial, returning to the Barbour Playing Fields.

Comber RBDC No 10

There will be a Service of Worship at 11.30am at Comber Orange Hall, followed by a parade around the town.

Newtownards RBDC No 11

Parade around Newtownards at 12 noon.

Saintfield RBDC No 12

A Service of Worship will be held in the Church Car Park, Comber Road, Ballygowan, at 11am, followed by a parade around the village of Ballygowan at 12 noon, returning to the Church Car Park.

Bangor RBDC No 13

A Service of Worship will be held at 11am in the grounds of Bangor Town Hall. This will include the unfurling of a new banner for RBP 784 and will be followed by a parade around the town centre, returning to the Town Hall.

COUNTY LONDONDERRY

Coleraine RBDC No 1

The District will meet at Killowen Orange Hall, Coleraine, at 11am for a Service of Worship and Act of Remembrance. Following this there will be a parade around the town centre at 11.30am. On arrival at Bridge Street, the District will divide, with some dispersing at Union Street and others at Killowen Street.

City of Londonderry RBDC No 2

Parade will leave Shanreagh Crossroads at 12 noon for parade to Limavady Orange field. A wreath will be left at Limavady War memorial and then parade will begin. The service will commence at 1.15pm and conclude at 2pm. After proceedings in the Orange field, the parade will reform at 2.15pm for parade to dispersal point.

South Londonderry RBDC No 4

Parade will be held in Desertmartin, moving off at 11.30am from field on Moneymore Road, and going through village for a service at 12.30pm. Guest speaker is Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson, assisted by Rev Nigel Kane. Return parades leaves at 1.30pm.

COUNTY TYRONE

Killyman RBDC No 1

There will be a Service of Worship in Lord Northland Memorial Park, Dungannon, at 12 noon, followed by a parade around the town centre of Dungannon at 1pm, returning to Lord Northland Memorial Park.

Aughnacloy RBDC No 3

There will be a Service of Worship in the grounds of Aughnacloy College at 12 noon, followed by a parade around Aughnacloy, returning to the College Grounds.

East Tyrone RBDC No 5

There will be a Service of Worship at 12 noon at Cameron’s Hill, followed immediately by a parade into Cookstown to Derryloran Parish Church and return to Cameron’s Hill.

Castlederg RBDC No 6