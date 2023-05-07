Fun in the sun around Northern Ireland as people celebration King's Coronation

A very well attended street party took place on the Sandy Row in Belfast while a very successful Coronation Big Lunch was hosted at the Highway Inn bar and kitchen in Lisburn. The foods of the Commonwealth for the event provided by Resurgam Trust.

There were big-screen broadcasts of the Coronation in People’s Park, Ballymena, Town Park in Larne, and Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus.

Locals pulled-up their seats and delved into their picnics while watching this amazing moment in history on the large screens. It was accompanied by a wide range of fun, family activities taking place throughout the day.

Street party on Sandy Row, south Belfast, to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. Left to right. Alyza Warnock(6) and Jovie Curry(7). Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Meanwhile a 21 gun salute and garden party took place at Hillsborough Castle to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

Street party on Sandy Row, south Belfast, to mark the Coronation of King Charles III. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Darren Scott, Andrea Grant and Andreen Comrie pictured enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch at Foods of the Commonwealth- Resurgam Trust Highway Inn bar and kitchen in Lisburn, an idea from the Eden Project made possible by National Lottery. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Billie-may and Roxy Hamilton pictured enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch at Foods of the Commonwealth- Resurgam Trust at the Highway Inn bar and kitchen in Lisburn, an idea from the Eden Project made possible by National Lottery. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Michelle and Indie Briggs Hamilton, Amy Dawson and Alfie Briggs pictured enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch at Foods of the Commonwealth- Resurgam Trust Highway Inn bar and kitchen in Lisburn, Northern Ireland an idea from the Eden Project made possible by National Lottery. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Alfie, Ugne, Brooke and Kristy pictured enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch at Foods of the Commonwealth- Resurgam Trust Highway Inn bar and kitchen in Lisburn. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

People pictured enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch at Foods of the Commonwealth- Resurgam Trust Highway Inn bar and kitchen in Lisburn. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

People pictured enjoying the Coronation Big Lunch at Foods of the Commonwealth- Resurgam Trust Highway Inn bar and kitchen in Lisburn, Northern Ireland an idea from the Eden Project made possible by National Lottery. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Food pictured at the Coronation Big Lunch at the Highway Inn bar and kitchen in Lisburn. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council put on a host of fun-filled family activities in Ballymena, Carrick and Larne to celebrate this momentous occasion. This was accompanied by a wide range of fun, family activities taking place throughout the day including: arts and crafts, face painting, balloon modelling, circus skills workshops, inflatables, dance activities, laser tag and kids shows.

It was a fantastic day of celebrations across Mid and East Antrim to mark the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The Mossley Mill Chimney is lit up red to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty the Queen Consort Camilla.