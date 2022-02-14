Gracehill village near Ballymena. BT42-014JM.

Gracehill near Ballymena has been added to the UK Tentative List for potential nomination to UNESCO for this coveted international award.

The settlement at Gracehill is an early example of town planning reflecting the values of education, equality, industry, tolerance and spirituality that have been at the heart of the community since 1759.

Its intact core of historic listed buildings, Moravian Church, central square, and burial ground – or God’s Acre as it is known, feature in the description submitted to UNESCO.

Dr David Johnston greets HRH Prince Charles during a Royal visit to Gracehill in 2011.

Bishop Sarah Groves, who has been involved in developing the nomination on behalf of the Moravian Church, said: “I am delighted that the special qualities of the Moravian Church settlements across the world are being recognised.

“The settlements are theology expressed in the planning of buildings and landscape and they show the values that Moravians share, in terms of faith, community, education and equality. This nomination means that at Gracehill we can share our story and history with those who come to visit.”

Dr David Johnston, chair of Gracehill Trust, said: “It has been a long journey but inclusion on the UK Tentative List is a huge step as we continue to work towards World Heritage Site Status. We are fortunate and thankful to have the enthusiastic support of the whole community, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the Department of Communities.

“The prize of another World Heritage listing will be a good news story for Northern Ireland, something that everyone can share in and be proud of, with the potential to bring social, economic and cultural benefits right across the region.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Councillor William McCaughey said: “This is a momentous and historic step for the borough.

“I am proud of everyone who has been involved in getting to this stage of having the beautiful village of Gracehill on the UK Tentative list, and my particular thanks for his unending dedication and commitment to Gracehill goes to Dr David Johnston. I am certain that without him we would not be at this stage.”

Northern Ireland has a single World Heritage Site, the Giant’s Causeway, which is a natural site.

If Gracehill is successful, this would be the first World Heritage cultural listing in Northern Ireland.

Gracehill will now work with their international partners to submit documentation for consideration by the UNESCO committee. This process is likely to take several years.

