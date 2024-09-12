Grand Central Station: Boyne Bridge is going to be dismantled confirms Translink after plea to save it - though it may be 'repurposed'
The Boyne Bridge on Durham Street, on the edge of the Sandy Row district of the city, has been planned for removal ever since blueprints were approved for Grand Central Station in 2019 – the replacement of the old Great Victoria Street station.
The bridge was built in 1936 on the site of the 17th-century Saltwater Bridge, and let trains and buses travel underneath Durham Street into the old Great Victoria Station – a function which is now redundant since that station shut.
Instead, the plan is to create a plaza called Saltwater Square next to where the bridge now stands, which will be an open space leading up to the new Grand Central Station.
The plans have previously sparked 144 objections to the city council.
And now a former Ulster Museum historian who has led the campaign for the bridge to be preserved has issued a last-ditch renewal of his call.
Billy Dickson issued a statement saying: "It was the general conception that the bridge had to go before the hub could be opened, but with the opening on Sunday, 8th September 2024, this proved not to be the case."
As such "with the opening of the new station and the bridge still remaining, it is an opportunity for MLAs to look at the issues again".
Translink has responded that the bridge will indeed be dismantled.
"The dismantling of the Durham Street bridge was approved a number of years ago as part of the wider Belfast Grand Central Station / Weavers Cross public realm,” it said.
"We have been engaging and collaborating with the local community since then.
“We are currently working with local residents to see how the bridge can best be repurposed for a significant artwork as part of the public realm as well as for others throughout the community.
"We look forward to sharing details about this and showcasing some very exciting art works shortly.”