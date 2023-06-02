News you can trust since 1737
Grand jury to explore erecting more buildings at Co Antrim gaol at Carrickfergus (1792)

During this week in 1792 the News Letter published a notice which had been issued by the Grand Jury of the County of Antrim pertaining further building construction at the the county gaol on land known at that time as Back Lane in Carrickfergus.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

Issued on May 21, 1792, the notice read as follows: “The Grand Jury of the County of Antrim, having resolved that an addition to the present County Gaol should be built on the plot of ground hereafter described, notice is hereby given, that we the Right Honourable John O'Neill and Edward Jones Agnew, representatives in Parliament for said county, pursuant to the powers vested in us by an Act of Parliament made in this Kingdom in the twenty-sixth year of his present Majesty's reign, enticed 'an act for amending and carrying more affectually [sic] into force the several the several laws now being for regulating the public gaols and prisons throughout this Kingdom' will attend at the Court House of the said County at the Town of Carrickfergus on Saturday the ninth day of June next, at twelve o'clock at noon.”

The notice published in the News Letter continued that at the meeting would be held “in order with a Jury to proceed on a valuation of all that piece or plot of ground situat[ed] in the lane called the Back Lane, in the town of Carrickfergus, aforesaid, part of the estate or property of the Right Honourable George Lord Macartney, and John Reynell, Esq, together with the Houses and Buildings therein; which said plot or piece of ground contains in front to Back Lane aforesaid fifty-one feet, and in depth from from to rere 70 feet be the same more or less, and is bounded by the lane or passage which leads from the main street to the Back Lane aforesaid, on the south by that part of the Corporation lands formerly in the protection of Henry Davys, Esq, and the well by that part of the estate of the said George Lord Macartney, and John Reynell, now in the protection of the Reverend Dean Dobbs.”

The notice in the News Letter concluded: “And we desire that several persons interested in the before mentioned concerns and grounds, may send to Mr John Parks, No 3, Stafford-street, Dublin, an account of the several interests therein, and their claims and demands for the same previous to said day.”

