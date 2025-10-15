"He's mourned all over the world": Senior Orangeman John McCrea, who help guide the institution through the Troubles, dies

Former Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Grand Secretary, John McCrea, who has passed away. Photo: Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland

A senior Orangeman who helped guide the institution through the dark days of the Troubles is “being mourned all over the world” after his passing.

Described as “a pillar of Orangeism for decades”, John McCrea was “a well-respected Brother and friend to many”.

Grand Secretary of the institution from 1986 to 1998 and a stalwart of the Order for more than 70 years, the east Belfast man held positions at all levels of the organisation and was part of its leadership during the Drumcree crisis in the mid-to-late 1990s.

Said Grand Master Edward Stevenson: “His life was one of service, and he faithfully held many key offices at various levels of our organisation. On behalf of the Grand Lodge, I offer our condolences to his family, and to the members of his own lodge, Star of the North, Ballyhackamore LOL 1053.”

John McCrea was involved with Orangeism for more than 70 years. Photo: Belfast Junior County Lodge

Mr McCrea had been ill for some time, something that was common knowledge among the Orange Order, but current Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson says his death has come as a blow to the organisation.

“We’ve been receiving emails in tribute not just from lodges here, but from Scotland, England and even further afield,” he told the News Letter. “He’s being mourned all over the world.”

Mr Gibson remembers his late predecessor as far back as his own youth, when John would travel raising money for the McCrea Memorial Trust – a Orange Order charity tackling child poverty, which was named in honour of John’s own father.

“I’d be there with my sister and mother on Easter Tuesday, and John would show up selling badges for the Trust,” remembers Mervyn.

But it was his time helping to steer the organisation during the Troubles and, later, at Drumcree that etched his name in the annals of the Order.

“The Troubles were dark times, including for the institution, and John was a great support to the late Martin Smith, the Grand Master of the time,” he said. “And I remember John very well during Drumcree.”

In fact, Prime Minister Tony Blair was encouraged to meet with John among other Orange leaders in 1998, to discuss issues around the Good Friday Agreement.

According to files declassified in 2022, as feelings ran high about parades being re-routed, three weeks after the agreement was inked a third of protestant voters were still undecided about it.

Meeting with John McCrea, the Prime Minister was advised, and other leaders committed to keeping the Orange Order on a moderate path would help persuade the community of the agreement’s positive aspects.

Last year, Mr McCrea was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the Order. He was also a Justice of the Peace and an active member of the Ulster Unionist Party, as well as a trustee of the McCrea Memorial Trust.

Noel Liggett, County Master of the Belfast Junior Lodge, said: “John was a devoted servant of the Orange institution at every level, giving decades of loyal and dedicated service to the cause of Orangeism and to the Unionist family. His wisdom, leadership and friendship will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.