High average price of 400gns is paid at Royal Ulster bull show (1944)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was placed fifth in its class, the first prize winner of which sold for 200 guineas. The champion of the show, a Shorthorn, fetched 200 guineas and the Aberdeen Angus champion 60 guineas.

Prices were on a high average, noted the News Letter, with a specially keen demand for dairy stock.

The average prices for all the sales were as follows:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In November 1982 a new £2¼ million pork and bacon factory had been opened by Lovell and Christmas (Ulster) Ltd at Ballylummin, Ahoghill. Farming Life reported that it was one of the most modern factories in Europe. Mr Michael Webster, left, chairman of Fitch Lovell Plc, who unveiled the plaque for the official opening of the factory. On the right is Mr T L McElderry, chairman of Lovell and Christmas (Ulster) Ltd. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedigree dairy bulls £90 6s 4d compared with £64 2s 1d, non-pedigree dairy bulls £52 10s, against £31 l1s 1d, Shorthorn bulls £60 5s 8d, against £14 3s 2d, Aberdeen Angus bulls £47 17s 1d against £10 11s 7d; boars £28 10s 7d against £12 18s 9d; and sows £38 16, against £20 4s 3d.

The total at the sales was £14.876 8s.

Messrs R J Allam. John Colgan and Sons, and John Robson, Ltd., were the auctioneers.

The leading sales were as follows:

In November 1982 a new £2¼ million pork and bacon factory had been opened by Lovell and Christmas (Ulster) Ltd at Ballylummin, Ahoghill. Farming Life reported that it was one of the most modern factories in Europe. Pictured is Mr T L McElderry, left, chairman of Lovell and Christmas (Ulster) Ltd, with managing director, Mr Eddie Thompson. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Single dairy bulls

400 guineas, Burnfoot Old Cold, R J Linton. Broughshane to H A C Maude, Eire, 100, Grangemore Count, O Leeman, Armagh, to W H Hawthorne, Killaloo, 80, Clanmurray Squire, C M Baxter, Dromore to T A Galbraith, Ballyarnett, Mullaghboy Sentinel. T Stewart, Magherafelt to D McAllister, Ballymena.

Double dairy bulls

355 guineas, Ardmore Dairy Rifleman, A McC Dickson, Ballygowan to A Aicken, Coshquin, 150, Woodpark War Victory 4th, J Short and Sons, Beragh to the Agricultural Research Institute, 120, Laraghs Clansman, M T Wauchob, Newtownstewart to T R Noble, Lisbellaw, 110, Ballyeglish Dairyman, J Paul. Moneymore to J J McKean, Slon Mills, Druid’s Heir 2nd, R Stevenson, Sandholes to E Connolly, Armoy, Royal Salute, J B S McKee, Moneymore to T H Johnston, Killylester, 105, Woodpark War Victory 3rd, J Short and Sons to M Irwin. Fintona, Field Marshal, R Baird, Ballycastle to R J Johnston, Newtownbutler, 100, Woodpark War Bond, J Short and Sons to F and A Scally, Ballycastle, 97, Woodpark War Victory 2nd, J Short and Sons to R Hanna, Lisbellaw, 94, Royal Standard, R Baird to R J Johnstone, 92, Dairy Battleship, H Brown, Stewartstown to C Ferguson, Ballygonnelly, Woodpark War Tine, J Short and Sons, Beragh to J J Mayors, Enniskillen, 91, Campsomagh Sweet Tyrone, W A Armstrong, Omagh to J Campbell, Gortin, 90, Ballymoil Mascot, W J McCullagh, Coagh to R J Morrison, Maguiresbridge, Ringmeal Raider, A Thompson, Comber to G Trotter, Newtownbutler, Northill Banker, S Paul, Tobermore to W A Little, Newtownbutler, Brave Baron, J McCluskey, Cookstown to G Annett, Newcastle, 87, Repulse, R G Blair, Stewartstown to W J Muckle, Millisle, Fern’s Baron, W Aicken, Randalstown to Major J Percival-Maxwell, Finnebroguce; 86, Whitefalls Admiral, T Workman, Garvagh to A G Clements, Beragh; 85, Loughry Victory, W J Simpson, Moneymore to J Conn, Portadown, Ardmore Dairy Monarch, A McC Dickson, Ballygowan, to A Morrison, Lisnaskea, Dairy President, J Forsythe, Moneymore to J McLauglin, Drumahoe.

In November 1982 a new £2¼ million pork and bacon factory had been opened by Lovell and Christmas (Ulster) Ltd at Ballylummin, Ahoghill. Farming Life reported that it was one of the most modern factories in Europe. Pictured are workers busy in one of the bacon sections of the modern factory. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non pedigree dairy bulls - 62, Kharkoff, R McMaster, Magherafelt, to Fermanagh Committee of Agriculture, 61, Prince, A and J McCrea, Newtownstewart to J Neville, Newry.

Shorthorn bulls

300 guineas, Anticur Chancellor, J Wallace, Dunloy to Ministry of Agriculture, 220, Anticur Streamline, J Wallace to M Alexander, Argentine, 130, Killane Anson, Mrs L A Perry, Ahoghill to D Gilpin, Lurgan, 96, Anticur Sensation, J Wallace to T Workman, Garvagh, 80, Legacurry Spitfire, W Short, Beragh to J Charlton, Lisnaskea, 75, Red Baron 2nd, S L D Lyttle, Lisburn to Joseph Abram, Lurgan, Broughadoey Renown, R W Murdoch, Moy to Down Committee of Agriculture.