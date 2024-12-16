Hilden Mill demolition: UK-wide conservation charity calls for Lisburn's threatened landmark to be saved

Lisburn's Hilden Mill after a fire ripped through the complex in May 2024. (Image: PSNI)

A UK-wide body is demanding the demolition of Hilden Mill be called off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SAVE, a charity dedicated to protecting Britain’s heritage, says that plans to send in wrecking balls to knock down the 19th century Lisburn landmark should be stopped.

Stating that the move would amount to “the unjustified demolition of a designated heritage asset”, the group argues that there is “no supporting evidence or detail” to back up the idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October this year, Hilden Mill owners PJK Developments Ltd filed plans to demolish most of the complex, stating that it would be ‘completely and utterly uneconomic to restore’ the 19th century site.

The Lisburn landmark has been lying derelict for years.

The mill has spent almost 20 years lying derelict, as well as being the victim of repeated vandalism and arson attacks.

Two structures close to Mill Street would be kept under PJK Developments’ plan, though most of the grade B+ listed landmark would be knocked down.

The idea has already sparked outrage from the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society, which has suggested that the building, once home to one of the world’s largest linen-thread manufacturers, should be protected and restored as a prime example of Northern Ireland’s industrial history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SAVE have now filed a formal objection to the plans, calling on the area’s council to rejected the demolition move.

Hilden Mill was once a thriving linen manufacturer.

States the body: “We do not consider that the demolition of a designated heritage asset of strong historic and architectural importance can be considered to conserve or enhance Lisburn’s built heritage.

"Whilst SAVE does not object to the principle of improving this site, we consider the application [for permission to demolish] in its current form contravenes both local and national policy, and should be refused consent.”

Stormont’s Historic Environment Division, which oversees listed buildings in Northern Ireland, has also hit out at the demolition plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reinforcing that knocking down a listed building should be “wholly exceptional” and needs “the strongest justification” with evidence backing up why it would be necessary, the body states that owners would also have to demonstrate they’ve made “all reasonable efforts” to keep the building going.

An aerial view of Hilden Mill when it was still in operation.

In a letter to council planners, a division official states: “Consent will not be given simply because redevelopment is economically more attractive to the developer than repair and re-use of the building.

“Justification/evidence hasn’t been provided for [the demolition].”

The official also calls on Hilden Mill’s owners to bring in engineers to brainstorm ways of saving the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built during the 1820s and greatly expanded over the next century, the mill was listed for protection at grade B+ in 1989, but has been empty since the linen-thread factory there shut down almost 20 years ago.

Hilden Mill. Photo: Picasa

Its previous owners were at one point given planning permission for up to 650 homes on the 24-acre site, but construction never began.

PJK Developments bought the mill in 2017, at the time indicating that they hoped to create an affordable housing project featuring more than 200 homes.