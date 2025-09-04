Historic building in history of unionism and in the development of the UVF to be saved by Belfast Council

Fernhill House

An historic building, recognised as a significant base for unionism in the 20th century as well as the development of the UVF, is to be saved by Belfast Council.

​Elected representatives across the political spectrum this week at City Hall agreed to allocate just under one million pounds of Belfast City Council underspend to restore Fernhill House at Glencairn Park.

The stately home was built by Belfast butter merchant John Smith in 1864 and was sold to the Cunningham family, owners of the Northern Whig newspaper, at the end of the century.

Arms and ammunition belonging to the UVF were stored there during the Home Rule crisis and just before the First World War the force paraded at its grounds before Lord Carson.

The Combined Loyalist Military Command announced their 1994 ceasefire at Fernhill House. Belfast Council acquired the property in 1962. It was given listed status in 2016.

At the September meeting of the full Belfast Council DUP Councillor Nicola Verner made the proposal to allocate £950,000 on Fernhill, on behalf of her party colleague, Councillor Frank McCoubrey, who was not in attendance.

She told the chamber: “It is my understanding that there remains around £950,000 balance of year-end underspend, and this proposal asks that the amount be allocated to the phased restoration of Fernhill House, a symbolic and important heritage building in my community, that requires urgent attention and safeguarding to prevent further damage and decay.

“Frank started a renewed focus on Fernhill when he was Lord Mayor, and just recently a condition report was completed by the council, with some worrying aspects highlighted in relation to the structure and safety of the building. As a council-owned asset, we cannot allow it to continue to deteriorate, and fall further into disrepair.

“While I appreciate almost one million pounds will not cover all aspects, it will certainly kickstart momentum, and enable work to commence in phases.”

She added: “There are some really significant projects already in play, there is Access to the Hills and the National Trust investment, and here is an ideal opportunity to strategically align Fernhill to these projects, for it to contribute to being an economic driver for change in our area.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Ciaran Beattie said at the meeting he “welcomed the proposal.” He added: “It is important we look at all our heritage throughout the city, and remember all the cultures.

