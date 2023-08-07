Historic ceremony and parade planned to mark Ballymena’s ties to The Royal Irish Regiment

A parade through the town centre featuring 300 current service personnel, veterans and cadets is planned, as well as free children’s entertainment, a civic service at St Patrick’s Church and a reception for the regiment at The Braid.

The event marks the formal ‘Laying up of old Colours’ from the 1st Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment and will be the ceremonial showpiece, marking the regiment’s strong ties with the area for more than 60 years, prior to the closure of St Patrick’s Barracks.

Previously, the regiment was bestowed the Freedom of the Borough in 1994, and several thousand spectators are expected to be in attendance for the parade in its honour on Saturday, September 2.

Infantry colours are among the most sacred symbols of the British Army with the flags embodying the honour, spirit and heritage of the regiment

The Band of The Royal Irish Regiment, the Bugles, Pipes and Drums of both battalions, Campbell College Pipes and Drums and the Regimental Mascot will be on parade, which will also feature the Old and New Colours of the Regiment’s 1st Battalion, currently stationed in Shropshire.

Major Steve Maguire, Parade Commander, said: “Laying up of Colours is a significant event for the regiment. It marks the legacy of the battalion and honours those who have served under them.

“Bringing the colours to rest in Ballymena, the home of the Royal Ulster Rifles and Royal Irish Rangers, adds significance and offers us a chance to say thank you to those who support us and the regimental family.”

He added: “Some of those on parade will have recently returned from operations in Mali and training in Kenya, as well as marching through London for the Coronation of King Charles. The soldiers on parade are drawn from across Northern Ireland and the Republic and are united by service in the regiment. We will never forget the deeply personal links we have to our home turf.”

The parade will begin at 11am, with the colours laid up in St Patrick’s Church afterwards.