Honourable Hercules Rowley appeals to Co Antrim electors ahead of general election (1783)

It added: “I have been encouraged by a great number of respectable gentlemen and freeholders to offer myself as a candidate for your favour at the next General Election for representatives for this county; but as it has always been my fixed resolution to conform myself to the general wishes of that interest which it has ever been the pride of my family, and I trust will always be mine, to support in this county, I have declined making any publik [sic] declaration or personal solicitation on the subject, until the dispositions and inclinations of the real independent interest, should first be known. My reasons for addressing you at present in seeming contradiction to this resolution is that every independent freeholder may be apprised that a man sincerely attached to Whig principles and constitutional independence, is ambitious of your nomination; although he thinks it inconsistent with the unbiased freedom of election to make addresses to individuals’ previous to such nomination. By your nomination, therefore, I am resolved to be governed, as it its on your support I shall depend; at the same time assuring you most solemnly, that whatever gentlemen shall fairly obtain your favour and approbation, shall at all times have my most cordial support and alliance.”