King Charles III’s coronation will see the country unite in celebration tomorrow (May 6) as the monarch is officially crowned.

While the main event is set to be watched by millions, the celebrations will continue across the weekend, with an extra bank holiday on May 8, and a special Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, which will air on the BBC on Sunday, May 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many, it will be their first chance to witness a coronation, with Queen Elizabeth II’s having been held on June 2, 1953.

But just what will be the main differences between the Queen’s Coronation and King Charles III’s?

Procession

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Queen travelled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the coronation in the Gold State Coach, a journey of around 45 minutes – arriving at the Abbey at 11am for the service to begin at 11.15am.

However, the return journey was a lot longer.

The Coronation Ceremong of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be broadcast live tomorrow (May 6) on BBC One and Two, ITV, and Sky News at 11am and will also later be available to watch later on the BBC iPlayer

After leaving Westminster Abbey, she took a five-mile route around central London, taking in Whitehall, Pall Mall, St James’s Street, and Piccadilly to Marble Arch along Oxford Street, Regent Street, Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain and Haymarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then passed through Admiralty Arch before arriving back at Buckingham Palace.

Charles and Camilla, meanwhile, will travel roughly 1.3 miles from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on May 6, taking a much shorter route than Elizabeth II on her coronation day in 1953.

Accompanied by The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry, they’ll set off down The Mall and along the south side of Trafalgar Square.

Then, they’ll turn onto Whitehall and Parliament Street before going around the east and south of Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ll arrive at the Abbey for the start of coronation at 11am, and will return along the same route.

The Gold State Coach will only be used for the return journey, with the journey there in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

The Coronation Ceremony

Queen Elizabeth’s service lasted for over three hours, beginning at 11.15am. She reached the nave of Westminster Abbey by 11.20am, at which point the hymn I Am Glad was sung.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her Majesty sat in the Coronation Chair – called St Edward’s Chair – for much of the ceremony. It dates back to 1300.

King Charles’ service will be a lot shorter, lasting around an hour.

This may reflect previous reports that the coronation is likely to be a simpler affair, with a service which will ‘reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry’.

Clothing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Queen famously wore a gown made by designer Norman Hartnell, which was made of white satin and embroidered with the emblems of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in gold and silver thread.

Charles, meanwhile, reportedly plans to ditch the traditional coronation outfit of silk stockings and breeches, as worn by other monarchs including George V and George VI – in favour of military uniform for the ceremony.

However, it’s likely he will wear the following robes during the ceremony:

-The Robe Of State, worn when entering Westminster Abbey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-The Shroud Tunic, worn during part of the anointing

-The Supertunica, which is worn during the investiture

-The Robe Royal, which the monarch dons during the crowning

-The Imperial Robe, worn at the conclusion of the ceremony

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camilla’s outfit for the ceremony is being designed for her by Bruce Oldfield, and it’s not yet confirmed whether she will also wear a robe.

Role of the Consort and Royal Family

Prince Philip played a pretty vital role in the Queen’s coronation, acting as the Chair of the Coronation Commission in the months leading up to the event in 1953.

As the Queen’s consort, he was also the first person to pledge allegiance to the Queen following her crowning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camilla’s role will be quite different, as she will also be crowned during the ceremony.

Camilla will wear The Queen Mary’s crown for the coronation, marking the first time in three centuries that a Queen Consort has not had a new crown specially made.

Her crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds, which Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had in her personal collection and often wore as brooches.

Meanwhile, Prince William will kneel and pledge allegiance to his father during the ceremony, by touching the St Edward’s Crown and kissing his right cheek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cost

The Queen’s coronation cost £1.57 million – which is the equivalent of £45-£50 million in today’s money.

Charles’ coronation is likely to cost a lot more. According to Operation Golden Orb – the committee of Government members, Church of England representatives and Clarence House staff who have spent years planning the coronation – it could cost as much as £100 million.

Guests

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation paid host to a huge number of guests, with 8,251 invitees squeezing into Westminster Abbey.

Charles’ coronation will almost certainly offer its attendees more legroom – as around 2,000 people have been invited.

Attendees are likely to include other royals from around the world, representatives from other Commonwealth nations and their spouses, those in government including the prime minister, all members of the cabinet, and hereditary peers.

The Duke of Sussex will also be in attendance, with the Duchess of Sussex remaining at their home in California to care for their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will only be a flying visit from Prince Harry, however, who has said he will be returning home ahead of the Coronation Concert to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday.