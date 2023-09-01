Huge crowds delay start of Grand Prix (1950)

Indeed, there were so many that they delayed the start of the great international motorcycling event for almost 10 minutes.

Starting out from Belfast, motorists, driving up the Crumlin Road by way of the Horseshoe Bend, found that it took an hour to cover the eight miles, for there was one continuous stream of traffic out of the city, resulting in frequent congestion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of miles from the nearest point on the course the road became a solid jam of cycles, motorcycles and cars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raymond McCullough wears the winner’s sash after the 350cc race in the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in August 1982. With him are second placed Phil Mellor and Bob McElnea who was third. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Some motorists, getting anxious about reaching the circuit in time, stole out of the long line, and, with no policemen in the vicinity to see that everybody played fair, a “stampede” was soon on.

A mile from the course, however, authority appeared again, and the line was restored.

The many thousands saw what was probably the most memorable of all the 21 races, for the course, for the first time, was “lapped” at more than 100 miles an hour, and by a newcomer, G E Duke, on one of the newly-designed 500cc Nortons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were heavy showers during the closing stages of the racing, and it is probable that but for these he would have averaged more than 100 miles an hour, instead of 99.56.

Raymond McCullough (number 6), Bob McElnea (number 5) and Phil Mellor battle it out in the 350cc race in the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in August 1982. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

The crowds watched Duke take the lead and hold it throughout, and at the end they gave him a hero's reception.

There were many, however, while giving honour where honour was due, could not but help regretting the absence of A J Bell who is still in a London nursing home.

At the conclusion, Norman Stronge, the Speaker of the Northern Ireland House of Commons, placed the laurel wreaths of victory on the shoulders of the winners in each of the four races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad