News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Huge crowds delay start of Grand Prix (1950)

More motorists and cyclists drove to the Ulster Grand Prix on the Clady Circuit on during this week in 1950 than on any similar occasion for the past 10 years, reported the News Letter.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read

Indeed, there were so many that they delayed the start of the great international motorcycling event for almost 10 minutes.

Starting out from Belfast, motorists, driving up the Crumlin Road by way of the Horseshoe Bend, found that it took an hour to cover the eight miles, for there was one continuous stream of traffic out of the city, resulting in frequent congestion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A couple of miles from the nearest point on the course the road became a solid jam of cycles, motorcycles and cars.

Raymond McCullough wears the winner’s sash after the 350cc race in the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in August 1982. With him are second placed Phil Mellor and Bob McElnea who was third. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl ArmitageRaymond McCullough wears the winner’s sash after the 350cc race in the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in August 1982. With him are second placed Phil Mellor and Bob McElnea who was third. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
Raymond McCullough wears the winner’s sash after the 350cc race in the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in August 1982. With him are second placed Phil Mellor and Bob McElnea who was third. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
Most Popular

Some motorists, getting anxious about reaching the circuit in time, stole out of the long line, and, with no policemen in the vicinity to see that everybody played fair, a “stampede” was soon on.

A mile from the course, however, authority appeared again, and the line was restored.

The many thousands saw what was probably the most memorable of all the 21 races, for the course, for the first time, was “lapped” at more than 100 miles an hour, and by a newcomer, G E Duke, on one of the newly-designed 500cc Nortons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were heavy showers during the closing stages of the racing, and it is probable that but for these he would have averaged more than 100 miles an hour, instead of 99.56.

Raymond McCullough (number 6), Bob McElnea (number 5) and Phil Mellor battle it out in the 350cc race in the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in August 1982. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl ArmitageRaymond McCullough (number 6), Bob McElnea (number 5) and Phil Mellor battle it out in the 350cc race in the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in August 1982. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
Raymond McCullough (number 6), Bob McElnea (number 5) and Phil Mellor battle it out in the 350cc race in the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in August 1982. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

The crowds watched Duke take the lead and hold it throughout, and at the end they gave him a hero's reception.

There were many, however, while giving honour where honour was due, could not but help regretting the absence of A J Bell who is still in a London nursing home.

At the conclusion, Norman Stronge, the Speaker of the Northern Ireland House of Commons, placed the laurel wreaths of victory on the shoulders of the winners in each of the four races.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After they had crossed the line the otherwise well-behaved crowd, apparently anxious to get home, encroached on the roads and gave the riders still in the race a narrow and dangerous passage in which to finish.

Related topics:Belfast