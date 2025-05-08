'I danced the soles off my shoes': Northern Irish citizens recall the jubilation of the original VE Day in 1945

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The VE Day recollections of Northern Irish citizens have been compiled by the Northern Ireland War Memorial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The memorial – a museum based in Talbot Street in Belfast city centre – holds the memories in its archives and has sent a selection to the News Letter to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII in Europe.

They describe the spontaneous scenes of jubilation which broke out at towns all around the province.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Wilson spent her day at city hall in Belfast. She was 15 at the time.

Margaret Wilson

“Everybody was in great form,” she said, adding “there were a lot of sailors all around city hall and they were grabbing girls and kissing them and we were making rings and we were dancing”.

She said: “Everybody was so joyous, you know, it was so wonderful. Sad of course for people whose relative didn’t come home … we had coming home parties for the troops and any relative who came home there was a party.”

Tommy Foy was out in Portadown, and recalls “rejoicings” and that “everybody was out”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The music and all was going. We belonged to an organisation at that time called the YCW – Young Christian Workers. There was a quare squad of us suspended for being into the kissing rings … doing a bit of a jig and then kissing.”

Marcella Ward

Alfred Entwistle was in Killyleagh, Co Down.

“A bonfire that night and then another bonfire when the Japanese surrendered,” he said.

“I remember that [and] not knowing the consequence of it all, really... walking a couple of miles to this bonfire and the band playing and an effigy of Hitler on top of it.”

Marcella Ward was at a street part in Ravenhill Avenue, east Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flags are made at the JW Plant Flag Company ahead of the VE Day 80th anniversary, Leeds, England (photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

“The party was over, and I could barely walk home because the soles were falling off my shoes,” she said.

“I was what, about 12 or 13? And I had the soles danced off my shoes.”

Also at the same street was Lily Rodgers.

“Well, that was where I met my husband actually, on VE Day,” she said.