Improvements are made to Coleraine Cottage Hospital (1914)

There was a large attendance, and Mr H A Gribben, JP, chairman of the committee, presided.

In the absence (through illness) of Miss Macausland and (through bereavement) of Mrs Crofts, the Reverend W R Wilson, MA, read the annual report, which stated that during 1913 the hospital was open for 27 weeks, being closed from July 15th for alterations and enlargement.

During the half-year a much larger amount of work was done than in the corresponding period of 1912, and considerably more than the average for any previous complete twelve months, 96 patients had been admitted.

A picture showing Coleraine Cottage Hospital which appeared in the News Letter on October 31, 1934. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

There had been 79 operations, hospital days amounted to 1,533, average patients in hospital, 8, the total cost for each patient weekly was £2 1s 4½d, and the weekly food rate for each individual was 5s 10¾d, which was a decrease of 4d per head weekly on the 1913 figures.

He noted that it had been decided in March to close the hospital in the early summer, “this step becoming imperative on account of the necessity for a new drainage system, and on account of the restricted space and accommodation”.

The report set out in detail the improvements made in the building, amongst these being the installation of a costly set of surgical basins and sink in the operating room.

The Reverend Wilson noted: “The work was well done, but the hospital, owing to unforeseen difficulties, was not ready for patients till January 24th of the present, year.”

In October the committee had decided to make the private wards self-supporting, and had raised the charges for these to £1 15s and £3 3s respectively.