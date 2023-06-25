The Whiterock parade in west Belfast had been dubbed "high risk" by the Parades Commission.

The parade has long been contentious due to objections to its presence on about a half-mile stretch of the Springfield Road, surrounded by Catholic/nationalist/republican homes.

Some marchers in the past have also carried banners honouring dead loyalist paramilitaries.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 24th June 2023The Whiterock parade in west Belfast takes place. The Parades Commission had ruled that banners relating to World War One must remain furled for part of the route.Members of the Orange Order and marching bands pictured at Workman Avenue in Belfast as they take part in the annual ‘Whiterock Parade’ in west BelfastPicture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

The commission dealt with that this year by largely re-routing the parade away from the Springfield Road and into a business park, and by insisting no paramilitary material is displayed – though in the process it also ordered that WWI banners honouring the 36th (Ulster) Division and 14th Royal Irish Rifles be kept furled for part of the route.

One of those marching on Saturday was North Belfast MLA Brian Kingston, a member of all three main loyal orders.

He said that protest by the Springfield Residents Action Group, mooted to have involved 200 people, did not take place he said, though there were some observers (among them prominent former IRA prisoner Spike Murray).

The Chief Constable Simon Byrne was also present in person.

"The parade went very well,” said Mr Kingston.

"A lovely sunny day, great crowds, and everything went smoothly.

"Obviously the route had been re-directed, as has been the pattern from the Parades Commission.

"It is the largest annual parade on the Shankill, the No 9 District parade (or mini-Twelfth as some call it).

"Speaking on my own behalf, there’s now a pattern that there’s no protest against the parade. At some stage we’d like to see progress regarding the route, but the current arrangements are passing off peacefully, and that’s to be welcomed.”

He also said that the number of spectators along the route, numbering thousands, showed that support is continuing to rebound after the Covid years.

As the marching season moves closer to its traditional climax, here are a few of the other parades taking place this week:

Wednesday, June 28 at 7.30pm in Larne.

Nine bands and perhaps 500 marchers are planning to set out from Victoria Orange Hall, going via Main Street, High Street, Station Road, Circular Road, Inver Road, to the war memorial gardens.

The listed bands are: Magheramorne Silver Band; Clyde Valley Flute Band; Ballyboley Pipe Band; Killyglen Accordion Band; McMaster Memorial Accordion Band; Cairncastle Flute Band; Larne Harbour LOL 766 Accordion Band; Constable Norman Anderson Memorial Flute Band; Pride of the Island Flute Band.

Thursday June 29, 7pm in Bessbrook, south Armagh, staged by Bessbrook District LOL No 11.

Starting at the town’s Orange Hall, the parade of perhaps 150 or so marchers will go via Main Street to the fountain arch for a 15 minute religious service.

The bands are Bessbrook True Blues and Bessbrook Crimson Arrow Pipe Band.

Friday, June 30, at 7pm in Sandy Row, south Belfast, staged by Sandy Row District LOL No 5.

Starting in the neighbourhood’s Orange Hall, the march will go along the Donegall Road, Shaftsbury Square, Botanic Avenue, into the Donegall Pass area, before heading off into The Village then returning to Sandy Row via Tate’s Avenue and the Lisburn Road.

Seven bands are listed: Ulster First Flute Band; Robert Graham Memorial Flute Band; Pride of the Ardoyne; South Belfast Young Conquerors; Finaghy True Blues; South Belfast Protestant Boys; Bangor Protestant Boys.

The estimated number of participants is 250.

Friday, June 30, in Lisnaskea, staged by Lisnaskea District LOL No 4.

Starting at Upper Main Street, going via the mini-roundabout and then to Castlebalfour Park, the parade is set to begin at 8.30pm.

Some 21 bands are listed:

Lisnaskea Accordion Band; Lisnaskea Silver Band; Aghdrumshee Flute Band; Ballindarragh Accordion Band; Ballyreagh Silver Band; Bellisle Flute Band; Brookeborough Pipe Band; Brookeborough Flute Band; Cornafanog Flute Band; Feaugh Pipe Band; Inver Flute Band; Knox Pipe Band; Loughkillygreen Accordion Band; Magheravealy Flute Band; Maguiresbridge Silver Band; Newtownbutler Flute Band; Rosslea Accordion Band; Teemore Accordion Band; Tempo Accordion Band; Wattlebridge Accordion Band.

The expected number of participants is 250.

Also on Friday, June 30, is a major parade in Rathfriland, hosted by Rathfriland District LOL 3.

Beginning at 7.30pm, it will go from Newry Street and Main Street down Downpatrick Street, Caddells Lane, to Church Square.

Nine bands are listed: Rathfriland Pride of the Hill Old Boys; Pride of the Hill; Grallagh Unionest Flute Band; Drumlough Pipe Band; Moneygore Pipe Band; Moneyslane Melody Flute Band; Carson Memorial Pipe Band; Ardarragh Accordion Band; Legananny Accordion Band.

The expected number of participants is 800.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 24th June 2023The Whiterock parade in west Belfast takes place. The Parades Commission had ruled that banners relating to World War One must remain furled for part of the route.PSNI chief constable, Simon Byrne pays a flying visit before the parade starts.Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 24th June 2023The Whiterock parade in west Belfast takes place. The Parades Commission had ruled that banners relating to World War One must remain furled for part of the route.Sean Murry chats to the PSNIPicture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

