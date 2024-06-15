In pictures: Apprentice Boys of Derry out in force as demonstration is held in Lurgan (1994)

Heavy snow and a cold, biting wind marred the Apprentice Boys of Derry demonstration which was held in Lurgan, but it did not deter the enthusiasm of the 8,000 marchers in April 1994. It was the biggest turnout for the traditional Easter Monday demonstration
1. Heavy snow and a cold, biting wind marred yesterday's Apprentice Boys of Derry demonstration in Lurgan, but it did not deter the enthusiasm of the 8,000 marchers in April 1994. Pictured, snow falls to cool warm reception by on-lookers. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
Heavy snow and a cold, biting wind marred yesterday's Apprentice Boys of Derry demonstration in Lurgan, but it did not deter the enthusiasm of the 8,000 marchers in April 1994. Pictured, snow falls to cool warm reception by on-lookers. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
2. Heavy snow and a cold, biting wind marred yesterday's Apprentice Boys of Derry demonstration in Lurgan, but it did not deter the enthusiasm of the 8,000 marchers in April 1994. Pictured on the march with banners on high and beating drums. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
Heavy snow and a cold, biting wind marred yesterday's Apprentice Boys of Derry demonstration in Lurgan, but it did not deter the enthusiasm of the 8,000 marchers in April 1994. Pictured on the march with banners on high and beating drums. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
3. Heavy snow and a cold, biting wind marred yesterday's Apprentice Boys of Derry demonstration in Lurgan, but it did not deter the enthusiasm of the 8,000 marchers in April 1994. Pictured is a young Claire Lyness from Waringstown waving her Union Flag. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
Heavy snow and a cold, biting wind marred yesterday's Apprentice Boys of Derry demonstration in Lurgan, but it did not deter the enthusiasm of the 8,000 marchers in April 1994. Pictured is a young Claire Lyness from Waringstown waving her Union Flag. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
4. Heavy snow and a cold, biting wind marred yesterday's Apprentice Boys of Derry demonstration in Lurgan, but it did not deter the enthusiasm of the 8,000 marchers in April 1994. Pictured is a young drummer boy at one of the marches. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
Heavy snow and a cold, biting wind marred yesterday's Apprentice Boys of Derry demonstration in Lurgan, but it did not deter the enthusiasm of the 8,000 marchers in April 1994. Pictured is a young drummer boy at one of the marches. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage Photo: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.