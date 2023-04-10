1 . INNLnews-Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown 36NIRupload.JPG

Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison