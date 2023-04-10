In Pictures: Apprentice Boys' South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee Cookstown Easter Siege of Londonderry Commemoration
Large turnout in Cookstown for the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee event
By Michael Cousins
Published 10th Apr 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 18:08 BST
Pictures: Pacemaker
1. INNLnews-Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown 36NIRupload.JPG
Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday.
Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town.
Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town.
Photo: stephen davison
Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday.
Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town.
Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town.
Photo: stephen davison
Crowds thronged the streets of Cookstown for the Apprentice Boys' South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday.
Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town.
Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town.
Photo: stephen davison
Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday.
Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town.
Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town.
Photo: stephen davison