News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
3 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
4 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
6 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
6 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 10/4/2023: Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISONPACEMAKER, BELFAST, 10/4/2023: Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 10/4/2023: Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

In Pictures: Apprentice Boys' South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee Cookstown Easter Siege of Londonderry Commemoration

Large turnout in Cookstown for the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee event

By Michael Cousins
Published 10th Apr 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 18:08 BST

Pictures: Pacemaker

Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

1. INNLnews-Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown 36NIRupload.JPG

Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison

Photo Sales
Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

2. PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 10/4/2023: Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison

Photo Sales
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 10/4/2023: Crowds thronged the streets of Cookstown for the Apprentice Boys' South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

3. PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 10/4/2023: Crowds thronged the streets of Cookstown for the Apprentice Boys' South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 10/4/2023: Crowds thronged the streets of Cookstown for the Apprentice Boys' South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison

Photo Sales
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 10/4/2023: Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

4. PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 10/4/2023: Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 10/4/2023: Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through the Co. Tyrone town. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON Photo: stephen davison

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4