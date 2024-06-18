In pictures: Historic Belfast library offers readers ‘a unique atmosphere’ (1980)

It started as a reading society in 1788. Its object was “the collection of an extensive library, philosophical apparatus and such products of nature and art as tend to improve the mind and excite a spirit of general enquiry”.

But Belfast's Linen Hall Library, as it is better known, in 1980, reported the News Letter, “has an atmosphere which belies its grandiose origins – an atmosphere librarian Ronald Adams is proud to say which is the most informal of any library, and one which he guards as zealously as he does the books”.

He said: “This is a popular library with students. It has a very relaxing atmosphere which lets people studying relax.”

By 1980 there were not many left like the Linen Hall – none in Northern Ireland, and only a few in Great Britain. Though many reading societies were formed in the 18th century throughout the province, by 1850 they had all fizzled out – except in Belfast. Its original premises was were where the City Hall now stands, at the old White Linen Hall. But in the 1860s the library was moved to its present site, to what was then a linen warehouse.

The News Letter noted: “Generous benefactors built it up into what it is today. Eminent historians and scholars gave the place a reputation. In their wills they left it their books. Some are now hundreds of years old and quite valuable. The library’s oldest printed book dates back to the 1490s.”

But two years previously in the late 1970s and in the depths of the Troubles part of the collection was destroyed by bomb damage to a store.

“Several thousand books of Victorian and Edwardian fiction were lost, and we cannot replace them because of the expense,” said Mr Adams.

There are 200,000 books in the Linen Hall library. Among them is the Irish Collection.

“One of the best Irish collections in the whole of Ireland,” said Mr Adams, “with 50,000 books and pamphlets, and 10,000 other items, like maps, prints and postcards – those attract a lot of interest.”

But changing times were threatening the freedom to browse - one of the traditional delights of siting a library.

“Unfortunately we can’t have this collection on open display in case someone walks off with a book under his arm.”

Anyone was (and still is) allowed into the library, though the lending section is for members and subscribers only.

Unlike public libraries, the library, in 1980, used an old system – one which also brought in desperately needed revenue. People pay for the privilege of borrowing a book, though there's a compromise – they can read the book and study on the premises for nothing.

The News Letter commented: “Like a company, a certain number of people have voting rights and the privilege of transferring or bequeathing rights of membership - the members.

“The subscribers have no voting rights, but have full use of the library. The annual subscription is £10.”

Numbers of members and subscribers had risen by seven per cent in 1979, “bringing the total to about 1,800”.

Demand for Irish, historical and biographical works had gone up by 30 per cent, and use of its reference facilities had also seen an increase.

Mr Adams is in no doubt the Linen Hall Library is needed.

He said: “It fulfils a role apart from others. But like everything else which relies on government grants for a large slice of its income, its future is not necessarily assured.

“We don’t know how we'll be affected by spending cuts. The government’s looking at our future. We may well have to launch an appeal.”

