In pictures: NI Centenary parade takes place in Ballymena

General view of the Centenary Banner Parade in Ballymena. Photograph by Declan Roughan

Nearly 40 bands took part in the parade which started and ended at Wakehurst Playing Fields.

A spokesperson for the NI Centenary Banner Parade said the festival of colour and music was organised to “celebrate the formation of Northern Ireland through the wonderful banners of our loyal orders”.

They said: “The scenes depicted vary from biblical scenes to the breaking of the boon and the battles fought at the Boyne and the Somme.”

The NI Centenary Banner Parade in Ballymena. Photograph by Declan Roughan

Ahead of the parade they said: “It’s a family day, we want everyone young and old to have a great day. So please respect others. Northern Ireland [is] a country to be proud of.”

Before the parade a Centennial bench was presented to the town by the NI100 Centenary Committee.

A service of dedication took place in the Memorial Park, led by Reverend Mervyn Gibson, Grand Chaplain of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

NI Centenary Banner Parade in Ballymena. Photograph by Declan Roughan

NI Centenary Banner Parade in Ballymena. Photograph by Declan Roughan

NI Centenary Banner Parade in Ballymena. Photograph by Declan Roughan

The NI Centenary Banner Parade in Ballymena. Photograph by Declan Roughan

The NI Centenary Banner Parade in Ballymena. Photograph by Declan Roughan

The NI Centenary Banner Parade in Ballymena. Photograph by Declan Roughan

The Centenary Banner Parade in Ballymena. Photograph by Declan Roughan

The Centenary Banner Parade in Ballymena. Photograph by Declan Roughan