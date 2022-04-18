In pictures: ‘Perfect day’ as sun shines for Apprentice Boys Easter Monday parade

The Easter Monday parade, which commemorates the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1689, coincided this year with the exact date of April 18 when King James II arrived at Bishop’s Gate.

Billy Moore, General Secretary of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, described the occasion as a “perfect day”.

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Moore reflected on the return to large-scale parading.

“It’s been a phenomenal day,” he said. “We had our parade in December but it was fairly low key.

“This has been the first major procession of any of the loyal orders, so we have pioneered the course again.

“Belfast today has been absolutely phenonemal.”

He continued: “There’s been a fantastic response by sepctators, members of the association, and obviously the bands as well who have all been attending in huge numbers.”

On the fortuitous weather conditions, the Apprentice Boys General Secretary said: “It’s been a perfect day. The sun has been shining from start to finish, which always helps encourage the spectators and encourages the participants.”

He added: “It’s been an outstanding day in all aspects, including the weather, because when the sun shines it puts everybody in good form, in good humour and increases the attendance.”

Mr Moore also offered some explanation of the significance of the annual Easter Monday procession.

“Our Easter Monday parade every year commemorates the beginning of the Siege proper, the Siege of 1689,” he explained.

“That’s when King James the second arrived at Bishop’s gate on the 18th of April.

“Our Easter Monday parade coincides with and commemorates that particular event, which is the start of the Siege proper.”

On the coincidence that Easter Monday happened to fall on exactly April 18 this year, he added: “It does happen occasionally, but it’s quite unique that today is April 18th and it coincides exactly.”

Today, meanwhile, a total of seven junior Orange parades are due to take place.

The largest such event that has been notified to the Parades Commission sets out noon to 1pm — from Ballynafeigh Orange Hall in south Belfast, eastward to Cregagh Youth and Community Centre, and then back from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Full details of today’s parades schedule can be found at newsletter.co.uk

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 18th April 2022 Photography By Declan Roughan - Press Eye

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 18th April 2022 Photography By Declan Roughan - Press Eye

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 18th April 2022 Photography By Declan Roughan - Press Eye

Pacemaker Press 18-04-2022 Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.