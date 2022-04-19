In pictures: ‘Superb day’ for Junior Orange in first parade since coronavirus

The traditional, family event made a return for the first time since the Loyal Orders made the decision in 2020 to curtail the celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But yesterday’s event saw the return of crowds along the parade route, before children and young people enjoyed a fun fair in the afternoon.

Mr Liggett, speaking to the News Letter, said: “We’ve had a very successful day for our first one since 2019 due to Covid. We went up to the Cregagh estate from Ballynafeigh Orange Hall, and there’s a fun day taking place for the children with various amusements and such like for the kids to do.

“We have the three districts in Belfast taking part which is Shankill, Ballymacward, Sandy Row and Ballynafeigh. And also we have the Co Antrim juniors coming to visit us, and distinguished visitors from England and also from Scotland.”

He continued: “It is a traditional parade. We are the oldest junior parade and it dates back to when children got a day off work — it goes back that far to when children would have been out working at 12-14 years-of-age.

“The juniors actually date back to the 19th century but it was officially set up in 1925 with the formation of the Junior Orange Association. It is to help the boys and girls move up in a Christian atmosphere, and it many ways it follows in the tradition that one generation would follow another. I actually have three generations of my family walking, between nephews and great nephews, so that is quite pleasing.”

He added: “It has been superb.

“The sun has split the trees here and the day has been quite clear in Belfast.”

