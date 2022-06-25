Members of the Orange Order and marching bands pictured walking onto the Springfield Road in Belfast as they take part in the annual 'Whiterock Parade' in west Belfast this afternoon. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
In Pictures: The annual Belfast District LOL No 9 - Whiterock - parade has taken place

Up to 16 bands and 950 brethren had been expected to take part in the parade which started and finished on the Shankill Road.

By Michael Cousins
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 4:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 25th June 2022, 4:44 pm

The Parades Commission had imposed conditions on the parade in Belfast, including ordering two banners relating to WWI to remain furled for part of the procession.

Pictures: Press Eye

1.

2.

3.

Phillip Brett MLA with members of the Orange Order and marching bands pictured walking onto the Springfield Road in Belfast as they take part in the annual 'Whiterock Parade' in west Belfast this afternoon. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

4.

