News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
6 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
22 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
22 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Ireland's "hate speech" law: TUV the sole party to comment on case as it issues a defence of freedom of expression

​The TUV has issued a defence of free speech, saying in particular that it will oppose any move that could “dilute” people’s right to religious expression.

By Adam Kula
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 13:08 BST

The party was reacting to the near-certain passage of the Republic of Ireland’s anti-“hate speech” bill, which will make privately possessing any material “likely to incite hatred” punishable by two years in prison.

The Irish bill has sparked commentary internationally, with tech tycoon Elon Musk branding it a “massive attack against freedom of speech”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here is chapter-and-verse on how the bill works:

A youth holding a mobile phone; in Ireland, possession of material capable of 'inciting hate' on private devices like phones will soon be a jailable offenceA youth holding a mobile phone; in Ireland, possession of material capable of 'inciting hate' on private devices like phones will soon be a jailable offence
A youth holding a mobile phone; in Ireland, possession of material capable of 'inciting hate' on private devices like phones will soon be a jailable offence
Most Popular

What is in Ireland's new so-called 'thought crime' bill, how many years in jail can you get, and which parties are backing it?

The News Letter had emailed Sinn Fein (whose TDs backed the bill in the Irish parliament), the SDLP (the bill was backed by their erstwhile partners Fianna Fail), Alliance, UUP and DUP as well, but the TUV was the only one to comment on the subject.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The comment came in the name of Sammy Morrison, the party’s press officer and a council candidate in Lagan Valley in the upcoming election.

"Denial of religion, conscience and belief can come in many forms, even from those who proclaim their liberalism,” he said.

"We don't have to go to the Republic to find evidence of this.

“We do not have to agree with what is said to defend the right to say it, provided it is otherwise lawful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Attacks on street preachers and the ban on protests in proximity to abortion clinics show that liberties which have long been taken for granted are under attack, or have gone.

"TUV believes that religious belief, teaching, and practice is a fundamental human right and will oppose any moves to dilute this.”

Fears raised about freedom of expression as prosecutors say it is ‘no longer appropriate’ to quote parts of the Bible in public​​​​​​​​​​​​​​