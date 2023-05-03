Ireland's "hate speech" law: TUV the sole party to comment on case as it issues a defence of freedom of expression

The party was reacting to the near-certain passage of the Republic of Ireland’s anti-“hate speech” bill, which will make privately possessing any material “likely to incite hatred” punishable by two years in prison.

The Irish bill has sparked commentary internationally, with tech tycoon Elon Musk branding it a “massive attack against freedom of speech”.

Here is chapter-and-verse on how the bill works:

A youth holding a mobile phone; in Ireland, possession of material capable of 'inciting hate' on private devices like phones will soon be a jailable offence

The News Letter had emailed Sinn Fein (whose TDs backed the bill in the Irish parliament), the SDLP (the bill was backed by their erstwhile partners Fianna Fail), Alliance, UUP and DUP as well, but the TUV was the only one to comment on the subject.

The comment came in the name of Sammy Morrison, the party’s press officer and a council candidate in Lagan Valley in the upcoming election.

"Denial of religion, conscience and belief can come in many forms, even from those who proclaim their liberalism,” he said.

"We don't have to go to the Republic to find evidence of this.

“We do not have to agree with what is said to defend the right to say it, provided it is otherwise lawful.

"Attacks on street preachers and the ban on protests in proximity to abortion clinics show that liberties which have long been taken for granted are under attack, or have gone.