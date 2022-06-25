Irish Guards parade to mark the Freedom of the Borough

The regiment will hold a parade and drumhead service at Conway Square today at 11am.
It is only the second time the Freedom of the Borough has been awarded since Ards and North Down Borough Council was established in 2015, and only the 35th occasion since the first conferral in the area, 92 years ago in 1930.
Mayor of Ards and North Down, Karen Douglas, said: “We are delighted to be the first Borough in Northern Ireland to award this honour to the Regiment, in appreciation of their exceptional contribution and courage.”
The parade will be led by the Irish Guards’ Mascot, Turlough Mór, an Irish Wolfhound, and will consist of the Regimental Band of the Irish Guards as well as the Drums and Pipes of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.