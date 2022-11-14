Irish historian Eamon Phoenix hailed for contributions to understanding the past after death aged 69

Dr Eamon Phoenix delivering a talk

A broadcaster, and the author of numerous books (and occasional contributor to the News Letter's pages), he has been hailed for his contributions to public understanding of the past.

A historian at Stranmillis University College in south Belfast, he was also a member of the Irish Government’s Advisory Committee on the Decade of Anniversaries.

He reportedly died on Sunday.

His death comes seven months after a charity called the Community Relations Council honoured him with a "good relations award", saying he "has devoted a significant portion of his career in bringing to life historical events to help shape, inform and educate at all levels".

At the time, Dr Phoenix had said: "On the island of Ireland it has been rightly said that we have a common history but not a common memory.

"Over many years in my public history work across the community, I have found that engagement with our often conflicted past can break down barriers and foster cross-community understanding. I know this will be an award that I treasure deeply.”

He wrote a piece in the News Letter in 2012 about the so-called counter-Covenant produced in 1912 by a group of Ulster Protestant Home Rulers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In it, the historian explained the little-known history of the document which read: "We, the undersigned, Protestant men and women… hereby repudiate the claim of Sir Edward Carson to represent the united Protestant opinion of Ulster, reject the doctrine of armed resistance to the legitimate decrees of Parliament and declare our abhorrence of the attempt to revive ancient hatreds and dying habits in this Province.”

The year before, the News Letter had carried a piece about his historical reflections on Belfast's loyalist-dominated Shankill district, to accompany a show he was presenting on Radio Ulster.

"So much of the architectural footprint of the Shankill’s history has been destroyed by the Troubles,” he said, “and people today look at the road and are disappointed by it. But a rich history is hidden here too. You just have to know where to look."

SF regional leader Michelle O'Neill, upon learning of his death today, said: "I am deeply saddened…

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Éamon was a gifted communicator who has been publishing and contributing to many valuable and important pieces of historical writing, reflection and analysis for almost four decades.

“His passion and enthusiasm for Irish history and politics brought it to life raising public awareness and interest across society for today's generation.

"His distinctive contribution to building the peace on this island was clear to all, and particularly through his regular columns in local newspapers and appearances on radio and television, and his important involvement with the decade of centenaries."

Ex-UUP leader Steve Aiken OBE said: "Really sad to hear this news. Dr Éamon Phoenix was an outstanding historian & I had the privilege to listen to his lectures and searching analysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He will be sorely missed and taken away far too early."