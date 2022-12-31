Irish Presbyterians are praised for their generous Ukrainian aid

Desertmartin parish church, Co Londonderry. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Since the war began with the Russian invasion in February last, Irish Presbyterians responded to the humanitarian emergency by giving £1.3million to the relief effort through a moderator’s special appeal.

In a letter from Bishop Zoltán Balog, president of the Reformed Church in Hungary, an Irish Presbyterian partner denomination, he wrote, ‘There are no words sufficient to express our gratitude on behalf of the Hungarian Reformed Church Aid and the Reformed churches in Hungary and Ukraine, as well as the thousands of refugees to whom you have offered hope in a time of hopelessness."

The amount raised from congregations from across Ireland has been distributed equally between PCI’s relief and development partners, Christian Aid and Tearfund, and the HRCH through its relief and development wing, Hungarian Reformed church aid.

In October Irish Presbyterian moderator Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick visited Hungary and Transcarpathia in western Ukraine with his wife Joan to see the ongoing humanitarian relief effort.

Since the war began, the RCH and its charity organisation RCHA have been offering support to Ukrainian refugees in Hungary and delivering humanitarian aid directly to Ukraine helping the Reformed Church in Transcarpathia to provide for Internally displaced people and others left behind.

With supply vans crossing the border daily, Bishop Zoltán revealed in his letter that more than 500 tons of aid was delivered directly to those fleeing the war.

Bishop Zoltán said: "I have personally been deeply impressed and grateful for the tremendous wave of solidarity from our partner churches and church-related organisations.

"Your hearts went out to Ukraine, for the victims of the conflict, for millions forced to leave their homes.

"Your prayers and support encouraged and enabled us to fulfil our Christian duty to welcome and host thousands of refugees in Hungary and internally displaced persons in western Ukraine”

He added: ‘We are grateful for those who have chosen to stand with us, for your prayers and your donations.

"In this season of Advent, I wish you and your community God’s richest blessings as we celebrate the birth of our only hope - Jesus Christ whose words remind us of the gospel-based motivation of our steadfast commitment even amidst war and destruction.