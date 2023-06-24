Northern Ireland’s newest city is among the locations which will host Twelfth of July parades this year. Bangor will join the likes of Belfast, Ballymena, Ballinamallard, Magherafelt and Kilkeel among the 18 venues in Northern Ireland which will be playing host to processions to mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the biggest day in the parading calendar, with upwards of an estimated half-a-million people expected to participate or spectate in what is widely regarded as one of the largest annual festivals in Europe. Thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors – accompanied by in the region of 600 marching bands – will step out at the various locations with much pageantry, colour and heritage on display.

The County Armagh demonstration – which will be held in Lurgan this year – is firmly established as the largest Orange gathering in the world. This year the GB News cameras will be focusing on Belfast, as the city hosts the longest Twelfth parade on the day, with participants walking over six miles to the field. A large contingent of Scottish visitors travel to take part in the Belfast parade.

Orange brethren in Belfast city centre during the 12th July Orange demonstrations

The capital and Ballymena are the only venues where Twelfth demonstrations occur annually. Other sizeable parades will take place in Ballinamallard (Fermanagh), Dungannon (Tyrone), Coleraine (Londonderry) and Loughbrickland (Down).

“I know that tens of thousands of people eagerly look forward to participating in our parades each year – and I am one of them,” the Grand Master Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson said. The Grand Master highlighted that the significance of Orange traditions will be underlined by the scale of the parades. He continued: “I do not believe there is any other event on these islands that can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets as our processions, either by taking part or simply to watch them go by.

“It is a custom which has been maintained for over 200 years, passed through generations, and will continue to be upheld for many years to come.” Wor. Bro. Stevenson will be in attendance at the Loughbrickland demonstration.

The senior Orangeman added: “We continue to welcome an increasing number of international visitors to our celebrations who are keen to experience first-hand the spectacle of the biggest day in the parading calendar. “To assist them we have a ‘Digital Twelfth Special’ which can be downloaded from the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland website giving details of all the venues, articles on the history, heritage and culture associated with the Twelfth.

“The high calibre of music provided by some of the finest marching bands in the country will certainly add to the festival atmosphere. We are really looking forward to another glorious Twelfth.”

The 18 demonstrations on Wednesday, 12 July 2023, will be held in: Ballinamallard, Ballycastle, Ballymena, Bangor, Belfast, Broughshane, Clogher, Coleraine, Comber, Dromore, Dungannon, Kilkeel, Loughbrickland, Lurgan, Magherafelt, Portglenone, Randalstown, Upper Ballinderry.

The Twelfth demonstrations will follow the traditional Rossnowlagh parade held in the Republic of Ireland on the preceding weekend. This year the annual Donegal procession takes place on Saturday, 8th July.

ROSSNOWLAGH (8th JULY)

The rolling hills of County Donegal and a magnificent coastline provide the backdrop to what must surely be the most scenic setting for any Twelfth parade. The annual Rossnowlagh procession will be held on Saturday, 8th July, just a matter of days before the demonstrations in Northern Ireland.

It is expected that upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield, will take part in the parade which begins close to St. John’s Parish Church at 12.30pm.

The parade then makes its way down a narrow country road, thronged with onlookers, to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline. The annual gathering is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere and minimal security presence.

A religious service, only yards from the rolling breakers of the Atlantic, will be held at 3pm. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Brian Russell, Rector of Drumholm Parish. A collection will be held on the day in aid of Orange charities.

The return parade will leave the demonstration field at 4.45pm. Orangeism remains vibrant in the border counties with Brethren regularly taking part in parades and events right across the jurisdiction of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

LURGAN

The County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration is now very firmly established as the largest Orange gathering in the world on the day and encompasses the full range of the Orange Family.

11 District Lodges will be on parade, with a total of 150 Private Lodges and almost 5,000 Brethren; in addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland will take part, along with a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls Lodges.

The Co Armagh Demonstration can attract upwards of 40,000 spectators.

Almost 70 bands will accompany the Lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute bands in the country will be on parade. There are always approximately four Scottish bands on parade at the Co Armagh demonstration and as the “County of the Diamond” is well-renowned for the Lambeg Drum, dozens will be accompanying the Lodges, especially if the weather is favourable.

The County Armagh Twelfth rotates around the District Lodges in an eleven-year cycle and this year it is the turn of Lurgan District LOL No. 6 (at one time known as O’Neill and East District LOL No. 6, after the Barony of that name) to host the celebrations.

The District is centred on the majestic Brownlow House (or Castle) and has 19 Private Lodges, with approximately 500 brethren. Whilst many of the Lodges meet in Brownlow House, some have their own halls in the surrounding area, including a few on the shores of Lough Neagh.

The District Lodge holds a Service and Act of Remembrance each Twelfth morning prior to leaving the House. The District had four members murdered during The Troubles and they are remembered on a granite Memorial Stone in the grounds of Brownlow House.

The brethren of Lurgan District are very much looking forward to hosting the parade for the first time since 2010 and to mark the event, a specially-commissioned flag, jewel and souvenir booklet have been produced.

The Lodges of the host District will assemble at Brownlow House from before 8am, where they will be joined by the County Grand Lodge Officers. After the Service and Act of Remembrance, they will parade to the town War Memorial at 8am to lay a wreath. The District will then process to the Assembly Point at Russell Drive to meet the first of the visiting District Lodges.

The main parade, headed by Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band and Bleary Crimson Star LOL 12, will then commence at approximately 10am.

The parade route is Russell Drive, Mourne Road, Pollock Drive, Gilford Road, Flush Place, Queen Street (under one of the finest arches in the country), High Street, Market Street, Windsor Avenue, to the Demonstration Field at Brownlow House.

Lurgan District will be followed by Portadown, Richhill, Keady and Killylea Districts; the remainder of the Districts, namely, Markethill, Armagh, Tandragee, Loughgall, Bessbrook and Newtownhamilton, will parade as they arrive, and by 12.30pm, all Districts should be in the Demonstration Field which is the spacious grounds of Brownlow House.

Richhill District will be joined on parade by the boys of the recently re-formed Richhill Tercentenary JLOL 285.

In the field, all the usual stalls and food venders will be set up. There will be a number of activities for children and as always impromptu band and Lambeg Drum rehearsals. The group, “Stonewall”, will provide free entertainment from approximately 1pm in the Front Courtyard.

The Chair will be taken at 1.45pm by the County Grand Master, Rt. Wor. Bro. Denis J Watson JP, and proceedings will commence with the traditional religious service, conducted by Wor. Bro. Rev. William Anderson, Deputy County Grand Chaplain. He will be assisted by the other Deputy County Grand Chaplains in the Prayers and Act of Remembrance; the Address will be given by Wor. Bro. Rev. Maurice Laverty, Lurgan Deputy District Chaplain. The solemn Act of Remembrance will be undertaken by Wor. Bro. Rev. Edwin Frazer, Deputy County Grand Chaplain. Hamiltonsbawn Silver Band will provide the musical accompaniment for the two hymns.

After the service, the Twelfth Resolutions will be proposed and passed. The first on “Faith” will be proposed by Wor. Bro. Jim Copeland, County Grand Treasurer; the second on “Loyalty” by Wor. Bro. David Martin, Lurgan District Master; and the third on “The State” by Wor. Bro. Roger Gardiner, County Grand Secretary.

The platform proceedings will then conclude with the customary Resolution of Thanks, introduced by Wor. Bro. Lawson Burnett, the new Deputy County Grand Master.

The County Shield for the Best Band on Parade will then be presented.

The return parade starts at 2.45pm from Brownlow House.

There will be at least two new banners being carried on parade for the first time this Twelfth, namely those of the Rising Sons of William LOL 48a, Derrylee, Loughgall District; and Gideon’s Rising Star LOL 253, Drumbanagher, Tandragee District.

Kinnego LOL 5 in Loughgall District held a special meeting in the Museum of Orange Heritage at Sloan’s House, Loughgall, in February to present 9 of their long-serving members with 50-year jewels. The presentations were made by the oldest Lodge member (and indeed probably the oldest Orangeman in Co Armagh), Bro. Hilbert Willis; what made it somewhat unique was that two of the recipients were his sons.

A number of bands are celebrating milestones this year - Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band in Keady District is marking 100 years since it was formed and will have extra pride as it steps out with almost 70 members on parade. Aghavilly Accordion Band in Armagh District is celebrating 65 years on the road, having been formed in 1958. Mullabrack Accordion Band in Markethill District is 40 years on the road in 2023 and finally, Crozier Memorial Pipe Band from Cavanapole in Killylea District is celebrating 75 years.

BELFAST

The parade to mark the 333rd anniversary King William III’s victory at the Battle of the Boyne in Northern Ireland’s capital city will leave Belfast Orange Hall, at Carlisle Circus, at 10am. As is tradition, the Millar Memorial Flute band will lead the parade as it makes its way along Clifton Street, Donegall Street, Royal Avenue and Donegall Place to Belfast City Hall.

A wreath laying ceremony will take place at the Cenotaph in the grounds of the City Hall shortly before 10.30am and the parade will then proceed via Donegall Square West, Bedford Street, Dublin Road, Shaftsbury Square, Bradbury Place, Lisburn Road, Balmoral Avenue and Malone Road to the field at Barnett’s Demesne.

Orangemen and women representing a total of nine districts – accompanied by approximately 60 bands – will walk the six-mile route, traditionally the longest of all the Twelfth demonstrations. As usual, thousands of spectators - including many visitors from other countries - are expected to line much of the route through the city. Most notable will be the large Scottish contingent who travel to Belfast annually to both participate in and spectate at the procession.

The platform proceedings at Barnett’s Demesne will begin at 2.30pm and the chairman for the afternoon will be the County Grand Master, Wor. Bro. Spencer Beattie. The Chaplain’s address will be given by Wor. Bro. Rev. Ron Johnstone. Guest speaker will be Wor. Bro. William Humphrey MBE.

The return parade is due to leave the field and proceed towards the city centre at 3.30pm.

BALLYMENA

Twenty-seven lodges and 17 accompanying bands and lambeg drums will take part in the annual Twelfth celebrations in Ballymena. There will also be two Ladies Lodges and two Junior lodges on parade. It is anticipated that a good turnout of visiting Brethren from England and Scotland will be in attendance. The town is the only location in Northern Ireland which has a Twelfth demonstration every year. Belfast City also hosts an annual Twelfth parade.

This year the honour of hosting the parade belongs to the members of Ballykeel LOL 472. The parade will assemble at Church Street Car Park. At 12.30pm it will proceed to the demonstration field at Wakehurst Playing Fields via Meeting House Lane, Castle Street, Church Street, Broadway, Broughshane Street, William Street, Ballymoney Street, Broadway, Wellington Street, Lower Mill Street, Pentagon, Galgorm Road, Waveney Road, Harryville Bridge, Salisbury Square, Henry Street, Larne Street, Larne Road, Wakehurst Road and Brooke Park.

In the field, the platform proceedings will begin with a word of welcome by District Master Wor. Bro. Willard Logan and Deputy District Master and Wor. Master of Host Lodge Ballykeel LOL No. 472, Wor. Bro. Matthew Armstrong. The Religious Service will be conducted by Grand Chaplain Wor. Bro. Rev. Ian McClean with the reading of Resolutions by District Secretary Wor. Bro. Hubert Scullion.

Presentation of awards will be made for best band on parade, best turned out lodge and best Lambeg drums. The return parade will leave the field at 4.30pm to return to the Protestant Hall via Brooke Park, Wakehurst Road, Queen Street, Salisbury Square, Harryville Bridge, Waveney Road and Galgorm Road.

RANDALSTOWN

Randalstown District LOL No. 22 welcomes the East Antrim Combine to Randalstown this year to celebrate and mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

The combine comprises nine District Lodges from Larne, Sixmilewater, Staffordstown, Carrickfergus, Cloughfern, Carnmoney, Antrim, Killead and will be led by host district, Randalstown.

The parade will include around 50 bands and numerous Lambeg drummers, who will accompany up to 2,000 members in the lodges as they make their way around the town to the main Demonstration field.

The parade will move off at 11am and follow a route which takes in Shane’s Street, Lower Main Street, turning right into Neillsbrook Road, passing the rugby pitches, via Park Green and emerging onto Ahoghill Road, turning left, joining Portglenone Road at the Point. Continuing past Memorial Orange Hall and Memorial Garden, turning right at New Street Corner, along New Street to the Demonstration Field at Dunmore Park.

The main parade will take about 1¼ hours to make its way to the field with the last lodge leaving the assembly point at 12.15pm approx.

The Platform Proceedings will commence shortly after the last lodge arrives in the field and the Guest Speaker will be Bro. Rev. David Bisset, District Chaplain, Sixmilewater District LOL No. 10.

Wor. Bro Stephen Logan, Antrim District, will chair the proceedings, with music provided by Bro. James Strange, Larne District.

The parade will leave the field at 3.30pm, making its way out of Dunmore Park turning right along New Street, again turning right an New Street Corner onto Lower Main street continuing along Shane’s Street to the buses.

After the main parade leaves Shane’s Street the local lodges, comprising Staffordstown and Randalstown lodges, will complete their usual route returning to New Street where Staffordstown Lodges will leave parade and Randalstown lodges will then make way to Memorial Orange Hall for dispersal.

Randalstown District is made up of four lodges - Hillstown LOL 176, Randalstown Purple Star LOL 941, Chichester LOL 1105, and Caddy LOL 1124.

Randalstown District has a strong reputation for fund raising and this year the proceeds of the street collection will go entirely to the N.I. Children’s Hospice.

BALLYCASTLE

The annual North Antrim Demonstration this year will be hosted by Ballycastle District LOL No. 23 and will be held in the picturesque town of Ballycastle. The other North Antrim Districts of Ballymoney, Bushmills, Cloughmills and Rasharkin will join with their Ballycastle Brethren to commemorate the 333rd Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne. The 43 lodges on parade will be accompanied by 29 bands and six sets of Lambeg drums.

Also on parade will be Rawlins White Memorial LOL 803 from Cardiff. They will be accompanying Moyarget Chosen Few LOL 1196, who will be celebrating their 200th anniversary in March 2024. On parade for the first time will be a new Junior Lodge, Ballycastle District JLOL 8, which was formed earlier this year.

The parade will assemble at the football pitch on Ramoan Road to commence at 1pm. The parade will travel along Ramoan Road, Church Road, Coleraine Road, Castle Street, The Diamond, Ann Street, Rathlin Road, Strandview Road, North Street, Quay Road, War Memorial to Quay Road Playing Fields

The Districts will parade in the following order: Ballycastle, Cloughmills, Rasharkin, Ballymoney and Bushmills. Each District will lay a wreath at the War Memorial on their way to the demonstration field. On the arrival of the last Lodge at the Quay Road Playing Fields, the Platform proceedings will commence at approximately 3pm.

The service will be led by Wor. Bro. Rev. David McCarthy, Deputy County Grand Chaplain. The guest speaker is Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Rt. Wor. Bro. Harold Henning. After the religious service, the Resolutions will be read.

On the completion of the platform proceedings, at approximately 4pm, the parade will assemble to parade back through the town. The order for the return parade will be Cloughmills, Rasharkin, Ballymoney, Bushmills and Ballycastle.

Throughout the day there will be a collection in the town which will go towards the vital service provided by the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance. It is 136 years ago since the first Twelfth Demonstration was held in Ballycastle in 1887.

PORTGLENONE

Sixteen lodges will take part in the ‘Triangle’ Twelfth of July parade which will be held this year in Portglenone. They come from the Districts of Portglenone, Ahoghill and Cullybackey, with the parade rotating around the three venues in turn.

The main parade will move off at 12.30pm from the assembly point at Portglenone Free Presbyterian Church on the Hiltonstown Road, Portglenone. It will follow a route through the village along Hiltonstown Road , Cullybackey Road, Main Street, over the bridge to Clay Road. Demonstration field on right had side opposite the filling station.

The Twelfth celebrations in Portglenone will have an extra special significance for one participating lodge as it marks a huge milestone year. The Brethren of Milltown True Blues LOL 205 from the host Portglenone District LOL No. 7 are this year celebrating their 225th anniversary. It is also a first Twelfth for the newly dedicated banner of the Glebe LOL 231 from Ahoghill District.

As always, the emphasis is very much on family with food and entertainment for children, including inflatables, have been arranged in the field. The religious service from the platform will be conducted by District Chaplain Rev. Samuel McKay. Although one of the smaller Twelfth demonstrations, it will feature a good mix of bands, including pipe, accordion, flute and of course, Lambeg drums!

BROUGHSHANE

The Braid Twelfth of July celebrations will be held in Broughshane this year, with Aughafatten True Blues LOL 1184 having the honour of being the host lodge. The parade, which will feature two sets of Lambeg Drums and nine bands, will start in the Commons, Tullymore Road, Broughshane at 12noon.

It will make its way down the Tullymore Road towards the Carnlough Road, taking a right and parading on down Main Street, through the village, to Beechvale, where it will turn around and come back up Main Street. The parade will then turn up the Church Entry and continue to the demonstration field at the corner of Buckna Road and Rathkeel Road.

Platform proceedings will start at around 2.30pm, with musical accompaniment by Aughafatten Accordion Band. The speakers on the day will be TUV Leader Jim Allister and Grand Chaplain Rev. David Reid, of Ardstraw Presbyterian Church. There will be food, refreshments and entertainment for children in the field.

Following the platform proceedings, the parade will reform at 4pm to return to the Commons, off Tullamore Road. This year, Jamison’s True Blues LOL 532 will be wearing new collarettes. This is the first time they have been changed in 40 years, and were purchased after fundraising events by the lodge members.

Broughshane village sits in the Braid and lodges participating in the Twelfth here are Buckna, Pollee, Broughshane, Teenies, Jamison’s Trues Blues (Skerry), Aughafatten, Glenarm, Carnlough, Cairnalbana, Lisnamurrican and Ballygelly.

Broughshane is a small town in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. It is part of Mid and East Antrim District Council and has a population of 4,000 people. The name means “Shane’s dwelling”, and seemingly refers to a castle which formerly stood on the north side of the village street.

LOUGHBRICKLAND

The village of Loughbrickland – where King William and his troops stopped on their way to the Boyne - will play host to the Twelfth celebrations in South West Down. It is anticipated that there will be around 10,000 attendees and over 60 Lodges and bands on the day. The parade will begin at noon and will be led by the host District, Loughbrickland No.10.

The assembly field is on the Scarva Road and the route of the main parade will include Scarva Street, Main Street, under the A1 underpass, Grovehill Road, arriving at the Demonstration Field. The parade is approximately 1.2 miles long.

Platform proceedings begin at 2.30pm with a formal welcome by Wor. Bro. Keith Murdoch, District Secretary. The religious service will be led by Rev. Bro. Rodney Magennis and the guest speaker will be the Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson. The proceedings will conclude at approximately 3.30pm when the South West Down Area Conference Standard will be passed to the Standard Bearer of Gilford District LOL No.13.

A representative of the Conference will present prizes for ‘Best Turned Out Combination of Lodge and Band’, ‘Best Turned Out Combination of Lodge and Lambeg Drum’ and ‘Best Turned Out Junior Lodge’. The return parade will start at 4pm.

Two of the Lodges, Gideon’s Chosen Few LOL 21 and Creevy Defenders LOL 120, are celebrating their 200th anniversary this year. Emdale True Blues LOL 407 will have unfurled their new banner in the weeks preceding the Twelfth, as will have Glascar Temperance LOL 1966 and Loughbrickland District Junior Orange Lodge, who unfurled a new bannerette.

District No.10 are very proud of their District Hall, the Sir Henry Wilson Memorial District Orange Hall and the recently formed Junior District Orange Lodge which is going from strength to strength.

BANGOR

Bangor will play host to the Twelfth of July celebrations for the first time since it was awarded city status in December 2022. The seaside venue on the North Down coast will welcome Brethren from Newtownards, Upper Ards, Holywood districts as well as the hosts, Bangor District LOL No. 18. More than 40 lodges and 30 bands will be on parade, with a selection of flute, accordion and pipe bands taking part.

They will be joined by lodges from the Ladies Association and Juniors, including the recently formed Bangor District JLOL 18 who are taking part in their first Twelfth. North Irish Dragoons will be leading the parade this year. In addition to this they will also have a campfire set up within the field at Ward Park and perform a live firing of historical weapons.

In a change to previous years, the platform proceedings will take place before the main parade. Bangor District will form up at Bangor Orange Hall on Hamilton Road and make their way to the field at Ward Park from 10.45am.

They will enter the field where the Platform Proceedings will get underway at 11.15am. The Religious Service will be led by Rev. Mark Durell, with Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Wor. Bro. Rev. Mervyn Gibson, the guest speaker.

The main parade will commence at noon and follow a route around the town before returning to Ward Park where there will be a range of activities and entertainment including music by Donaghadee Fifes and Drums, a performance from the Demi Walker School of Dance and singing from Clara Wilson.

The full route is: Ward Park, Gransha Road, Castle Park Road, Castle Park Avenue, Abbey Street, Newtownards Road, Church Street, Oakwood Avenue, Belfast Road, Abbey Street, Main Street , High Street, Hamilton Road, Castle Street, Gransha Road and returning to Ward Park

The return parade will commence at approximately 3.45pm. A number of lodge’s will be welcoming visiting Brethren this year. Conlig Village Star LOL 695 will be joined by approximately 40 Canadian Brethren from Birchcliff Bible and Crown LOL 2856. Sons of Ulster LOL 1027 will be joined by a number of Brethren from Sons of Glasgow LOL 50.

The designated charity of the day will be Bangor Foodbank.

COMBER

The historic town of Comber will play host to the Mid-Down Twelfth as they celebrate the 333rd Anniversary of the Williamite victory at The Battle of The Boyne. The Brethren of Comber District will be welcoming their peers from Saintfield, Lecale, Ballynahinch and Castlewellan districts.

In total, 61 lodges from the five participating districts will be on parade accompanied by around 48 bands. Representatives from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and the Junior Grand Lodge will also be taking part. A feature of the Comber demonstration is the centralised ‘Field’ at Park Way Playing Fields and a compact parade route which weaves it's way around the town centre.

The parade will get underway at 12noon, led by the North Down Dragoons, comprising cavalry and foot soldiers in military costume of the Williamite period. It will travel along Killinchy Street, High Street, Ballygowan Road, Railway Street, Orange Hall Lane, Brownlow Street, Glen Road, Mill Street, Castle Street, Bridge Street Link, Bridge Street, Comber Square, Killinchy Street and back to Park Way.

On return to the field, the Platform Proceedings will get underway at 2pm. A Religious service will be led by Grand Chaplain, Wor. Bro. Rev. Stanley Gamble, while the guest speaker will be Comber resident, Deputy County Grand Master, Wor. Bro. Kyle McIlwrath. Brethren on parade in Comber will be joined by Wor. Bro. Michael Thomas, Provincial Grand Secretary of Ontario West from Canada.

Comber District will dedicate a new District Orange Arch ahead of this year’s Twelfth parade. Having not had an arch erected in the town for nearly 20 years, the host District is excited to re-establish this important Orange tradition in Comber.

A new District bannerette commissioned for the Twelfth will be carried ahead of the District Officers and visitors. A great variety of pipe, brass, accordion and flute bands, as well as traditional Lambeg drums add to what is a family friendly, traditional Twelfth of July celebration where everyone will be made very welcome.

KILKEEL

More than 1,000 Orangemen from Mourne District LOL No. 6 will partake in one of the most scenic Twelfth parades in Northern Ireland. The magnificent backdrop of the Mourne Mountains and the Irish Sea provide the perfect setting for the procession.

The 15 lodges on parade will be accompanied by their own bands, adding to the special family atmosphere on the day in the Co. Down coastal town of Kilkeel. It is anticipated that more than 1,700 Orangemen, women, juniors and bandsmen and women will take part in this year’s parade, cheered on by a crowd in excess of 3,000 people.

This year, it is the turn of Annalong Single Star LOL 1330 to lead the District Parade. They will be joined at the head of the parade by members of the largest Junior Lodge – Mourne District.

The Kilkeel Lodges leave Kilkeel Orange Hall at 11am to parade the 1.5 miles to the Leestone Road on the outskirts of the town. There, they join with the remainder of the District and return to Kilkeel finishing at Queen Elizabeth II Park on the Manse Road. Friends and family join the Brethren in the field for a picnic.

Following the refreshments, the Platform Proceedings begin at 2.15pm. The guest speaker at Kilkeel will be Bro. John McKee. Also on the platform will be Mourne District Officers, Worshipful District Master, Bro. William Baillie; Deputy District Master, Bro. James Morris; District Chaplain, Bro. Eric Niblock; District Secretary, Bro. Stephen Nicholson; and District Treasurer Bro. William Burns.

The District will leave to commence the homeward parade at 4pm. Mourne District LOL No. 6 rotates the Twelfth on a four-year cycle, with Kilkeel the venue every other year. The last Twelfth in Kilkeel was a socially distanced version of the parade in 2021 due to the Covid Pandemic.

The Twelfth Demonstration is a family event with 14 of the Lodges parading with their own bands. The Lodges span the Kingdom of Mourne from the Silent Valley LOL 263 at foot of the Mournes to Cranfield LOL 907 overlooking the mouth of Carlingford Lough to Annalong LOL 342, LOL 1330 and LOL 1702.

Some of the lodges are celebrating significant milestones this year with Derryogue Defenders LOL 424 and Brunswick LOL 1702 celebrating 200 years from their foundation. Ballymartin Guiding Star of Freedom LOL 1456 and Glenloughan Loyal Sons of Ulster LOL 1914 celebrating 150 years. These lodges will be having their own celebratory events throughout the year.

BALLINAMALLARD

The County Fermanagh Twelfth of July demonstration will take place in Ballinamallard this year. Large crowds are expected to be in attendance, including many tourists and visitors to the Lakeland county, for what is always a wonderful Twelfth of July celebration.

The Fermanagh parade traditionally encompasses the entire county with Brethren taking part from Newtownbutler, Lisbellaw, Brookeborough, Lisnaskea, Enniskillen, Ballinamallard, Kinawley, Glenawley, Lisnarick, Pettigo, Magheraboy, Church Hill, Maguiresbridge, Garrison and Tempo districts.

The Sisters of Women’s Districts 1, 2 and 3, Junior Lodges from South Fermanagh, Brookeborough, Maguiresbridge, Ballinamallard and South Fermanagh Junior Girls Lodge will also be on parade. Ballinamallard will also play host to visiting lodges from the Republic of Ireland, representing Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan and their bands.

Southern Brethren – who traditionally take pride of place at the front of the main parade – will join with 90 private lodges, members of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and approximately 60 bands in one of the larger demonstrations across the Province.

Lodges and bands will move off at 11.45am from the assembly point at Ballinamallard United FC on the Enniskillen Road before proceeding along the approximate one-mile route through the village to the demonstration field on the Makenny Road.

The main proceedings will commence at 2pm, where the Guest Speaker will be Wor. Bro. Rev. Abraham Storey, County Grand Chaplain of Co. Cavan Grand Orange Lodge. Music for Platform proceedings will be provided by Tempo Silver Band. There will also be entertainment for children at both the assembly and demonstration points.

The return parade is due to begin at approximately 2.45pm. Ballinamallard last hosted the Twelfth of July celebrations in 2013. This year Garrison District will parade their new banner, while Garrison Band have recently obtained new uniforms. 2023 is an important year in the history of Teemore Accordion Band as it marks their 50th anniversary.

COLERAINE

The Twelfth celebrations in Coleraine, hosted by Macosquin District LOL No. 8, are expected to attract a crowd in the region of 50,000 people. Organisers anticipate that the Brethren on parade, including the accompanying bands and lodges, family and friends, will be boosted by holidaymakers from the nearby resorts of Portrush and Portstewart.

Visitors from overseas will no doubt be amazed by the music, pageantry and colour on display. Visiting Coleraine on the Twelfth of July will be the districts of City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, Coleraine District LOL No. 2 and Limavady District LOL No. 6. A special welcome will be extended to 10 visiting Brethren who will be travelling from Harthill District, Scotland.

The main parade will leave from Union Street at noon following a route through the town - Railway Road, Long Commons, Beresford Road, Blindgate Street, Dunmore Street, New Row, Church Street, The Diamond (left hand side), Bridge Street, Old Bridge, Waterside, Castlerock Road, Kings Road, Carthall Road - and out to the demonstration field on Wheatsheaf Road.

Platform Proceedings in the field will commence at 2pm. The Service will be led by Wor. Bro. Rev. Alistair Smyth, Grand Chaplain, with the Sermon being given by Wor. Bro. Rev. Keith McIntyre, Deputy County Grand Chaplain and Chaplain Macosquin DLOL No. 8. The return parade will leave the field at 3.30pm led by Macosquin District.

There will be two new bannerettes on parade, Macosquin District LOL No. 8 and Macosquin LOL 310. This is also a very special year for the members of Articlave Flute Band as it celebrates its 150th Anniversary. The band held a special dedication of new uniforms in St Paul’s Parish Church, Articlave on Sunday, 30th April 2023.

MAGHERAFELT

The South Londonderry Twelfth of July demonstration will be held in Magherafelt.

Taking in seven surrounding Districts - Ballyronan, Castledawson, Garvagh, Kilrea, Moneymore, Tamlaght O’Crilly, Tobermore and the host District Magherafelt - this will certainly be a family orientated Twelfth of July.

With almost 50 bands and lodges due to take part in the parade, spectators are in for a great spectacle of music and sights, from accordion, flute, pipe bands and even a few Lambeg drums.

The main parade will move off at 12noon led by the County Officers and Magherafelt District LOL No 3. The parade will continue along the one-and-a-half mile route to the field on the Moneymore Road, parading along the Castledawson Road, Broad Street, the Diamond, Queen Street and Moneymore Road.

Once in the field everyone can enjoy refreshments and a rest before the platform proceedings get under way at 2pm with Bro. James Evans, Deputy County Grand Master, chairing the proceedings.

The religious service will be conducted by Bro. Rev. Joseph Andrews, County Grand Chaplain, who will be attending his first ever Twelfth demonstration in Magherafelt.

The Rev. Rhys Jones, LOL 209, and a Deputy County Grand Chaplain, will give the address, with Bro. Rev. Nigel Kane and Bro. Rev. Raymond Kelly (both Deputy County Grand Chaplains) also taking part, alongside Bro. Andrew Moore, Lay Chaplain Magherafelt No. 3.

The main speaker on the platform will be Wor. Bro. David Scott, Outreach Officer at the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

Following the platform proceedings, Brethren and Sisters will form up and leave the field at 3.30pm, making the return journey back to the buses on the Castledawson Road.

Junior Lodge, Magherafelt Junior LOL 80, with about 40 boys, also plans to take part in the parade. Formed in 2017, it takes its warrant number from a previous junior lodge of the 1930s. Similarly, a newly formed Women’s Lodge, WLOL 102, will take part in what will be their first outing at a Twelfth in Magherafelt.

Ahead of the Twelfth, Magherafelt District is looking forward their third Annual Vintage Display and Funday to be held on Saturday, 8th July, just outside Magherafelt, at Megargy Orange Hall.

DUNGANNON

Killyman District LOL No. 1 is hosting the Twelfth of July demonstration in Dungannon this year. The district’s warrant was issued in 1798 so this year marks 225 years of Orangeism in this part of County Tyrone.

In total, seven Districts from the Mid Ulster/South Tyrone area will parade with 64 lodges and 41 bands. The Districts on parade are Killyman, Stewartstown, Cookstown, Coagh, Pomeroy, Castlecaulfield and Benburb.

The demonstration is hosted by Killyman District in Dungannon every seven years, but because of the Covid pandemic it was last hosted in 2014. This year’s parade will use one field, with Lord Northland Memorial Park providing the Assembly and Demonstration point.

The main parade will leave Lord Northland Memorial Park and travel along Park Lake Road, Moy Road, Ranfurly Road, Church Street, around the War Memorial in Market Square, Scotch Street, Railway Road, Milltown, Brooke Street, Wellington Road and back along Moy Road and Park Lake Road. The day’s proceedings will begin at noon with a short religious service, the reading of the Resolutions and a short speech from Co. Tyrone Deputy Grand Master Wor. Bro. Derek Reaney.

Bands on parade include a great variety of pipe bands, silver bands, accordion bands and flute bands. The parade will step off at 1pm with the County Officers, Killyman Colour Party, and Grand Mistress of The Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland Sister Joan Beggs leading the way. The Sgt White Memorial Flute band will be the lead band.

The districts will parade in the following order: Castlecaulfield, Benburb, Stewartstown, Pomeroy, Coagh, Cookstown and finally Killyman. Killyman District LOL No. 1 was granted its warrant from the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland in 1798, thus this parade marks 225 years of Orangeism in this area of County Tyrone.

Along with Derryoghill LOL 3, other founding lodges from Killyman District are Ballynakelly Rising Sons of Ulster LOL 157, Lord Northland Memorial LOL 178, and Newmills LOL 183. Dungannon LOL 178 will be parading with a new bannerette celebrating 225 years.

Other notable anniversaries in Killyman District are Moygashel LOL 708, Boland LOL 375, Kilnacart LOL 296, Killyman LOL 338, which are all celebrating 200 years since their warrants were issued. The sisters of WLOL 106 Moygashel are celebrating 100 years.

Benburb District LOL No. 13, which will be on parade in Dungannon, has LOL No. 1 and LOL No. 4 on parade - they are Dyan and Benburb respectively. The warrants for these lodges were issued in 1795 after the Battle of The Diamond.

CLOGHER

The Clogher Valley Twelfth is one of the smaller Twelfth celebrations with the two local districts, Fivemiletown and Annahoe, joined by the visiting lodges from Trauagh District in Co. Monaghan.

In total 23 lodges accompanied by 20 bands are expected to turn the village into a kaleidoscope of colour and pageantry. However, what it lacks in numbers it certainly makes up for in the quality of the event.

The parade is noted for the excellence of the music and wide genre of bands that take part. The day as a whole is marked by a family friendly atmosphere and is often the opportunity for many families to be reunited with family members returning to their home area for the traditional Twelfth.

The parade will commence on Station Road at 12.15pm, making its way through the town to the Demonstration field.

Bands and Lodge members will assemble at the Livestock Mart Car Park. The procession on leaving the car park will make its way along Station Road, turning right unto Main Street. The parade will proceed along the length of Main Street leaving the town on the Fivemiletown Road and making its way to Dunwoody’s Hill adjacent to the cricket pitch.

Platform proceedings take the form of a religious service starting at 2.15pm.

The return parade will leave the Demonstration field at 4.15pm and retrace the route back to Station Road.

The recently unfurled banner of Aughnacloy LOL 156 will be a particular attraction on the day.

The beautifully painted banner features an image of the Orangemen of Aughnacloy waiting on the local railway station platform to board a train on the Clogher Valley railway to take them to the Twelfth celebration.

The railway which ran the length of the Clogher Valley was decommissioned during the war years but still holds a nostalgic position in the minds of many within the Clogher Valley.

Prior to its closing the railway was used by many lodges and bands as their means of transport to the Twelfth venue.

The banner was awarded ‘Best New Banner’ at the Orange Community Awards in March.

Glenageeragh Pipe Band from the neighbouring village of Augher, who led the District with distinction at last year’s Centenary Parade in Belfast, were recently crowned ‘Band of the Year’ at the 2023 Orange Community Awards.

DROMORE (Co. TYRONE)

The Brethren in Fintona District LOL No. 8 will welcome their counterparts from Strabane, Sixmilecross, Omagh, Newtownstewart and Killen districts for a very family orientated Twelfth of July in Dromore, Co. Tyrone.

The 50 lodges will be joined on parade by two local lodges from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and junior lodges. They will be accompanied by approximately 40 bands, including a range of pipe, accordion and flute.

The parade, which is approximately two miles, will move off from the Assembly Field on the Omagh Road at 12.30pm led by Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland and Distinguished Officers, County Officers, Ladies LOL No. 2 District County Tyrone, Omagh District LOL No. 11, Newtownstewart District LOL No. 9, Sixmilecross District LOL No. 7, Killen District LOL No. 12, Strabane District LOL No 14 and Fintona District LOL No. 8.

It will follow a route along Omagh Road, Main Street, Galbally Road to Demonstration Field at Trillick/Fintona Road junction. The platform proceedings in the field will get underway at 2pm.

Special guests will include Worshipful Bro. Robert Abernethy, County Tyrone Grand Master, who will be the main speaker; Worshipful Bro. Norman Henry, County Donegal, Deputy Grand Lecturer, who will give the address, and Grand Lodge, County and District Officers. The reading of the Resolutions will follow immediately after the service.

There will be plenty of food, refreshments and entertainment in the demonstration field, including a Drum Major Display and music. A bouncy castle and children’s entertainment will also be available. The return parade will leave the field at 4pm.

UPPER BALLINDERRY

The 333rd Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne celebrations for the South Antrim Combine will be hosted in Upper Ballinderry. Upwards of 2,000 Orangemen and women are expected to be on parade, with Brethren from seven districts - Lisburn, Glenavy, Magheragall, Royal Hillsborough, Derriaghy, Ballinderry and Aghalee - taking part.

The parade will start at 11.30am from the assembly field at the Ballinderry Road, Upper Ballinderry side. It will turn right onto the Glenavy Road at the Junction of the A26 parade up the Glenavy Road turn left onto North Street parade down short stop at the War Memorial Hall to lay a wreath. At the bottom of North Street turn right at antiques shop past Ballinderry Parish Church to the Twelfth field on Lower Ballinderry Road.

Leading the way along the 1.3-mile route will be the host District, Ballinderry LOL No. 3. At the field there will be family entertainment, with bouncy castles stalls and games etc. At the platform there will be a religious service and speeches, which will get underway at 2pm.

The “Cairns Culbert Memorial Cup” will be awarded, during the platform proceedings, to the best presented lodge in the South Antrim Combine parade. Following the platform proceedings there will be displays of Lambeg drumming.