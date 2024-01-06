Keen prices at New Year fairs held across the province of Ulster (1924)

During this week in 1924 the News Letter reported on New Year fairs which had been held across the province.

On January 1 at Omagh, the News Letter reported: “Held in mild weather. There was a good attendance of buyers, but small supply cattle, with the exception of beef.

“There was big display of fat bulls, which were selling at reduced prices – fully 5s per from the last fair. Best bullocks heifers 45s to 50s per cwt; bulls 30s to 37s 6d; springers, shown in small numbers, prices, which were rather easier, £20 to £24 and £16 to £20; small supply of yearlings, £8 to £10; six quarter-olds £10 to £12, two-year-olds £12 to £14.”

Of the sale held at Gortin on January 2, 1924, the News Letter noted: “A good demand for beef class of cattle, especially for milch and cows for milk purposes.

Pictured at the end of October 1981 is Frank Espley, secretary of the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association, sorting out the valuable array of trophies which were to go to the successful competitors of the international ploughing match which was to be held at Ballykelly at the start of November 1981. Assisting him are Mrs Mary Campbell and Mrs Rosheen Adair, who had been busy helping Frank finalise the arrangements for Northern Ireland’s biggest farming event of the year. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

“Beef, best quality, 40s per cwt; second quality 35s to 40s cwt; springing cows, best class, £20 to £25; second class £20; milch cows, best class, £14 to £18 10s, second class £11 to £14; springing heifers £12 to £17 10s; three-year-old bullocks, £16 to £19; two-year-olds, 10s £16; six-quarter-olds to £11 10s; year-olds £6 to £6 15s; dry heifers £8 10s to £11 10s; cattle for fattening purposes, first class, 10s, second class to £11 10s; weanling calves 15s, newly-dropped calves 5s to 10s; minchers, best class, £8 10s to £12, second class £5 5s to £8; fat bulls for beef, best class, £20 to £25, second class £16 to £20; fat cows, best class, £15 to £20, second class £12 10s to £15.

It continued: “Fat sheep £3 15s to £4 10s; fat lambs £2 10s, mountain or horned sheep £2 to £2 10s, mountain lambs, 16s to 27s.”

Meanwhile there had been a “good strong demand” for general horses for “all manner of farm work” with price from £12 to £19, driving horses £10 to £18, old agricultural horses £5 to £10, hacks £3 10s to £5 10s.”

Of the fair which was held on January 5, 1924 at Cookstown, the News Letter reported: “Supplies on the small side, but demand good. Quotations – Springing heifers, first class £20 to £25, second class £12 to £20; springing cows, first class £24 to £30, second class £15 to £24; milch cows, £22 to £28; strippers, first class £12 to £16, second class £8 to £12; three-year-olds £22 to £24, two-year-olds £16 to £20, one-year-olds to £12. There was a small show of fat cattle and saw 47s 6d per cwt live weight, as the top price. Fat sheep realised from £5 10s to £4 10s, while those of the mountain variety were from £2 10s each down.”

Brian King (centre) gives a hand with the handsome trophy presented to Reggie Suffern (left), Crumlin and Jack Liggett, Tandragee during Ulster Ayrshire Club’s annual dinner and prize distribution which was held in Ballymena in November 1981. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Of the sale held at Fivemiletown, also on January 5, 1924, it was noted: “A good supply stock, prices and demand showing little change a month ago. Quotations - Strong well-conditioned heifers and bullocks over two and under three years £15 10s to £19 10s, over and under two years £10 10s to £15 10s, year-olds £7 10s to £9 10s; weanling calves, £3 to £4; dropped calves, 15s to 21s; best springers £24 10s to £28 10s, second and third classes £17 30s to £21; best milchers £19 to £22 10s, second and third classes to £14 10s, cows, dry cows, and strippers, £9 10s to £12 10s; fat sheep, £4 10s to £5 10s; lambs, £2 10s to £3 5s.”

A sale had also been held at Clogher on January 5, 1924, the News Letter reported of this sale: “Supply was scarcely up to the average of a month ago, with demand and prices for springers and well-conditioned stores pretty good. Quotations - Superior springers £23 to 10s to £25, second and third classes £16 10s to £20 10s, best milchers £17 to £21 10s, second and third classes £13 10s to £16 10s; two and three-year-old heifers and bullocks £14 10s to £18 10s, six-quarter-old £9 to £12 10s, yearlings £5 10s to £8 10s, weanling calves, £2 10s to £3 10s; dropped calves, 15s to 20s, aged cows, dry cows, and strippers, £10 10s to £13 10s, brood sows, £5 10s to £6 10s; fat sheep £4 to £5, lambs to £2 10s.”